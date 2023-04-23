The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 222

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 222 went down on Saturday night at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas and ended in time for the combat sports world to shift its collective focus to Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia's blockbuster boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena across town.

The card was headlined by a high-stakes heavyweight clash, with No. 3-ranked Russian striker Sergei Pavlovich taking on No. 4-ranked American wrestling specialist Curtis Blaydes. Pavlovich won the fight by first-round TKO, asserting himself as one of the top contenders for Jon Jones' heavyweight belt.

In the co-main event, Brazil's Bruno Silva rebounded from a pair of tough losses with a first-round knockout win of his own, stopping Hawaiian middleweight veteran Brad Tavares with a knee and punches.

Earlier in the night, an anticipated lightweight clash between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon ended in disappointment after an accidental clash of heads, while fighters like Jeremiah Wells, Christos Giagos, Montel Jackson, Norma Dumont and Mohammed Usman all scored important wins.

Keep scrolling for the biggest winners and losers from this exciting 11-fight card in Sin City.