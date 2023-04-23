The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 222

The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 222April 23, 2023
UFC Fight Night 222 went down on Saturday night at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas and ended in time for the combat sports world to shift its collective focus to Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia's blockbuster boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena across town.
The card was headlined by a high-stakes heavyweight clash, with No. 3-ranked Russian striker Sergei Pavlovich taking on No. 4-ranked American wrestling specialist Curtis Blaydes. Pavlovich won the fight by first-round TKO, asserting himself as one of the top contenders for Jon Jones' heavyweight belt.
In the co-main event, Brazil's Bruno Silva rebounded from a pair of tough losses with a first-round knockout win of his own, stopping Hawaiian middleweight veteran Brad Tavares with a knee and punches.
Earlier in the night, an anticipated lightweight clash between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon ended in disappointment after an accidental clash of heads, while fighters like Jeremiah Wells, Christos Giagos, Montel Jackson, Norma Dumont and Mohammed Usman all scored important wins.
Keep scrolling for the biggest winners and losers from this exciting 11-fight card in Sin City.
Winner: Getting It Done Quickly
Sergei Pavlovich has been fighting like he has places to be.
After stopping Curtis Blaydes in three minutes and eight seconds in the UFC Fight Night 222 main event, the Russian heavyweight has scored six consecutive first-round knockouts, having also shut the lights out on Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Maurice Greene and Marcelo Golm.
His latest first-round victory will most likely earn him a shot at the heavyweight title, though newly-minted champion Jon Jones is expected to defend his belt against former champ Stipe Miocic first.
The title is clearly on the hulking Russian's mind.
"Hey, where's my belt?" he said in his post-fight interview.
First-round finishes were something of a theme at UFC Fight Night 222. Pavlovich's first-round beatdown of Blaydes was the fourth such finish of the 11-fight card.
The co-main event also ended in the first round, as Brazilian striker Bruno Silva rebounded from losses to Alex Pereira and Gerald Meerschaert with a quick win over perennial middleweight contender Brad Tavares. It was a knee and volley of follow-up punches that sealed the deal.
The other two first-round finishes occurred in the final two bouts of the undercard, as Christos Giagos cracked Ricky Glenn with a left hook at lightweight, and Montel Jackson drowned Rani Yahya with ground-and-pound down at bantamweight.
Loser: Leaning Into It
Bobby Green and Jared Gordon's lightweight clash was one of the most anticipated features of the UFC Fight Night 222 card. Unfortunately, it ended in disaster.
The fight started well enough, as Green looked to get to work with his trademark boxing, and Gordon landed some nice combos that contradicted his status as a significant underdog.
Yet as the first round concluded, Green leaned in to throw an elbow and accidentally drove his head into Gordon's temple. Gordon was badly hurt, and Green, who seemed to think his elbow landed, swarmed for a violent knockout finish.
The chaotic sequence drew an explosive reaction from commentator Paul Felder—a former training partner of Gordon—who implored that the fight should be ruled a no-contest rather than a knockout win for Green.
In the end, that's exactly what happened.
After several minutes of deliberation, the commission wiped the fight from the books, and both Green and Gordon left the cage disappointed.
These things unfortunately happen in MMA. When fighters are really leaning into their strikes, they sometimes end up colliding like bighorn sheep, and the result is never pretty.
Winner: Mixing the Martial Arts
Jeremiah Wells rarely encounters anybody who can match him in the power department on the feet, but he certainly did at UFC Fight Night 222 when he stepped into the Octagon with fellow American Matthew Semelsberger.
Semelsberger hurt Wells badly twice in their main card welterweight fight, first at the beginning of the first round and then again at the beginning of the second. Both times, Wells kept his composure and dragged the action to the mat, where his foe seemed much less prepared.
Wells used those deftly time takedowns to rack up 11:12 of control time, which ultimately earned him a split-decision win.
"I just got rocked, and I just kept my composure," he said in his post-fight interview with Felder. "I just wanted it more."
"I knew that he's a hell of a striker, so I wanted to mix it up. I thought I would be better on the feet, but it was a little wacky."
It was a perfect example of what MMA is all about. Kickboxing wasn't working for Wells, so he turned to different martial arts—like wrestling and jiu-jitsu—to win what otherwise might have been a disastrous fight.
It definitely pays to be the more well-rounded fighter in the cage.
Loser: The Women's Featherweight Division
Norma Dumont is probably the next fighter in line for women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes after UFC Fight Night 222, but that only speaks to the pitiful state of the weight class.
The UFC has had a women's featherweight division since February 2017, but more than six years later, it still has not signed enough fighters to the weight class to fill out a Top 15 ranking.
It is far and away the UFC's weakest division, and Dumont's position as the top contender is proof of that.
The Brazilian was back in action on the UFC Fight Night 222 undercard, where she defeated her countrywoman Karol Rosa by unanimous decision after three rounds of tedious clinching and grappling. It was her second win in a row after a unanimous-decision win over Danyelle Wolf in her last fight.
Ordinarily, Dumont's two-fight streak would not be enough to lock up a UFC title shot, but there are so few fighters in the women's featherweight division that she is clearly the top contender.
It makes it impossible not to wonder why the UFC still has a women's featherweight division at all—especially given that the champion, Nunes, also holds the belt down at bantamweight, and Dumont has made the bantamweight limit on several occasions herself.
We don't want to encourage extreme weight-cutting, but it really seems like all of this featherweight silliness could be happening down at 135 pounds.
Winner: The Usmans
This time last year, Kamaru Usman was the UFC welterweight champion and, in the eyes of most fans and pundits, the top pound-for-pound fighter in all of MMA.
Things have changed.
Last August, Usman suffered a shocking knockout loss to Leon Edwards, which marked the end of his prolonged reign atop the welterweight division. To make matters worse, he then lost a decision to Edwards in their rematch this past March, sending him tumbling even further.
It's been a pretty unfamiliar situation for the former pound-for-pound king, who had been beaten just once in MMA until he ran into Edwards last year. The good news for him is that his younger brother, Mohammed. is representing their family very well in the Octagon.
Mohammed was back in action in the third bout of the UFC Fight Night 222 undercard, taking on former kickboxer Junior Tafa—who is himself the brother of another UFC fighter in Justin Tafa. It wasn't pretty, but the younger Usman brother ultimately got the result he wanted, succeeding on two of 12 takedown attempts to rack up 12:03 in control time and win a unanimous decision.
He's now 2-0 in the Octagon after a Zac Pauga knockout in his promotional debut, which is surely a source of satisfaction for a fighting family that has been taking more L's than usual of late.
Full Card Results
Main Card
Sergei Pavlovich def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO (punches), 3:08, Round 1
Bruno Silva def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches), 3:35, Round 1
Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ruled a no-contest because of an accidental head-butt
Iasmin Lucindo def. Brogan Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jeremiah Wells def. Matthew Semelsberger via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
Preliminary Card
Christos Giagos def. Ricky Glenn via KO (punch), 1:35, Round 1
Montel Jackson def. Rani Yahya via KO (punches), 3:42, Round 1
Norma Dumont def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mohammed Usman def. Junior Tafa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
William Gomis def. Francis Marshall via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Brady Hiestand def. Batgerel Danaa via TKO (punches), 4:21, Round 3