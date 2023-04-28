Projecting Where Stetson Bennett Will Be Drafted After Day 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Set Number: X164273 TK1

Reigning back-to-back national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett IV did not hear his name called on Day 1 of the NFL draft, but six rounds still remain.

Bennett embarked on a six-year collegiate career that began as a walk-on at Georgia. He transferred to Jones Community College before the 2018 campaign but came back to Athens in 2019.

Bennett worked his way back up the depth chart and proceeded to finish his career with 80 touchdowns (66 passing, 14 rushing), 8,429 passing yards (9.1 yards per attempt) and a 65.0 percent completion rate.

His collegiate success speaks for itself, but legitimate concerns exist at the next level. For starters, he'll turn 26 years old in October, and he has a smaller frame (5'11", 190 pounds).

An NFC team executive also provided some less-than-flattering remarks about Bennett to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in April.

"Bennett's size (5-11, 192 pounds) is bound to be a concern for some teams. And many interviewed have non-football concerns about Bennett, who was arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 29 and did not receive universally high marks on combine interviews. Said an NFC exec: 'To me, he's clearly better than those other guys [in this tier]. He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted. His pre-draft has not been good and there are questions about whether he'll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB.'"

On the flip side, Bennett received some positive press. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bennett was busy during the predraft process with 10 teams interested enough for visits and workouts.

It's unclear who those teams are publicly. Walter Football does not list Bennett as meeting with any teams during the predraft process. He is also not on CBS Sports' visit tracker.

But ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote that Bennett "could have moved himself into an early Day 3 pick after the predraft workouts and visits":

"After he raised some eyebrows when he skipped the all-star-game circuit, Bennett was one of the busiest players in the post-combine weeks. He had double-digit team visits in recent weeks, throwing both at the combine and at pro day. Bennett's size is still a concern for some (5-11⅜, 192 pounds), but he was conditioned well for his workouts and showed good downfield arm strength in throwing sessions."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. also left impressed with Bennett's combine work.

"I thought Bennett had an outstanding workout Saturday, both in the passing drills and in the athletic testing," Kiper wrote. "Since he didn't play in an all-star game after his season ended, this was the first time NFL teams have gotten to see him up close. He threw the ball very well. He ran a better-than-expected 4.67 40-yard dash."

We'll see where (or if) Bennett gets drafted soon enough with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and Rounds 4 to 7 on Saturday. It ultimately appears Saturday would be his most likely landing spot based on reports.

With that in mind, here's a look at four teams who may take Bennett with quick reasoning and analysis why.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bennett met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the NFL Scouting Combine and spoke about the experience afterward.

"Met with them, thought it went pretty well. They asked me some questions, wondering about the incident, answered them," Bennett said, per Andrew Graham of On3. "Asked me about football, asked me about life, tried to figure out who I was. I thought it went well."

The Buccaneers are now in the post-Tom Brady era after the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired. They added Baker Mayfield from the Los Angeles Rams and still have ex-Florida star Kyle Trask on the depth chart.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is coming off a three-year stint as Georgia's OC and quarterbacks coach, so he knows Bennett quite well having won a pair of national championships with the signal-caller.

Lamar Jackson is back in town on a monster five-year, $260 million deal to remain the face of the franchise as QB1. Tyler Huntley figures to be the backup after signing his restricted free agent tender. Bennett could come in and compete with Anthony Brown for the third quarterback spot.

Los Angeles Rams

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks believes the Rams are a great fit for Bennett, noting there's an opening in the depth chart behind starter Matt Stafford after Baker Mayfield left for the Bucs.

He also said that head coach Sean McVay would love to have a competitor like Bennett on board.

The Rams notably don't have anyone on their depth chart behind Stafford right now. L.A. could add Bennett to the backup competition in hopes of seeing if he could be the answer at QB2.

Las Vegas Raiders

Bill Williamson of Silver and Black Pride wondered if the Las Vegas Raiders could be in the mix for Bennett.

"There is a lot to like about what Bennett brings to the table," Williamson wrote. "If he is still available, I could see the Raiders (who have eight Day Three picks) showing interest in this player."

The Raiders made a change at QB1 this offseason, letting Derek Carr go and signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal. That doesn't necessarily preclude the Raiders from looking toward the future at the position.

Longtime veteran Brian Hoyer is the backup in Vegas, but Bennett could add his name to the mix and potentially be on the depth chart for the next few years.