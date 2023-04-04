Stetson Bennett IV Tells Police They 'Ruined' His Reputation in January Arrest Video

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested for public intoxication in January, and video of his arrest was released by TMZ Sports on Monday.

Dallas police responded to a 911 call on Jan. 29 in which the caller said Bennett appeared to be "very" intoxicated while he was yelling and knocking on her door. The woman told the 911 operator that Bennett at one point yelled, "I'm going to ruin your night if you don't open the g--damn door."

When police arrived at the scene, body cam footage showed the 25-year-old not immediately complying with officers' orders, and he "didn't seem to want to answer many of the cops' inquires" while he was being questioned.

Bennett "appeared to have very little idea of where he was," per TMZ, and police said he had someone else's ID on him. One officer reportedly said he "reeked of booze." The officers eventually handcuffed him and placed him in the back of the squad car, which is when he chastised them for apprehending him.

"The door shut and somebody fell asleep," Bennett said. "And now 5 million people gotta see it, don't they? Thank you, boys, for looking out for me. You guys are the best."

He continued: "Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for for 20 years, ruined. But ya'll boys just looking out for me, aren't ya? Thank you, sir."

It was just a few weeks before the arrest that Bennett led Georgia to a second straight national championship. He addressed his arrest last month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"It was, you know, a mistake that everybody's aware of," he said. "I understand why that can't happen, I've talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs, apologized to my family. That's who I feel the worst about, felt like I let them down because no matter where I go now and even without all this, I've got an obligation, I'm the fourth, can't do that if your last name is Bennett."

Bennett is expected to be selected during the later rounds of the 2023 NFL draft later this month.