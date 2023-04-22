Former UFC Star Nate Diaz Throws Water Bottle at Chase DeMoor on Video

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mixed martial arts legend Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation at a boxing show in New Orleans on Friday night.

Diaz was attending a Misfits Boxing event when he threw a water bottle at reality television star Chase DeMoor:

Per TMZ Sports, DeMoor was heckling Diaz before the former UFC star turned around to respond.

In a tweet posted after the altercation, DeMoor responded to the situation with Diaz:

DeMoor is best known for his appearance on the second season of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

The 26-year-old DeMoor had his first professional boxing match on Friday's show. He appeared to score a knockout win, but the referee disqualified him for continuing to throw punches at a downed opponent.

Erika Montoya of DAZN.com noted Diaz was ejected from the arena after the altercation, which took place after DeMoor's fight.

Prior to his career as a boxer and reality-television star, DeMoor played college football at Central Washington University in 2017 and 2018. He appeared in 17 games as a defensive lineman, recording five tackles for loss and three sacks.

Most recently, DeMoor played for the Houston Linemen in the Spring League during the 2021 season.

Diaz's UFC tenure came to an end in November when his contract expired. His final fight was two months earlier at UFC 279 when he defeated Tony Ferguson by submission.

The 38-year-old could return to the promotion at some point, but he's currently set to try his hand at boxing. He is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in an eight-round bout on Aug. 5.