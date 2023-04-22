Cardinals GM on Trading No. 3 Pick: 'Trying to Get as Many Good Players as Possible'

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has a big decision ahead of him involving the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Amid rumors the pick could be up for grabs in a potential trade, Ossenfort told reporters the Cardinals are "trying to get as many good players and good people on the team as possible" in this year's draft.

"So I think every draft is important. I think this is a big opportunity for us to add talent to our team, to add the right type of people that fit our team from both a talent and a culture standpoint. This is a major step in the league year of opportunity for us to add those players," he added.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week at least six teams have called the Cardinals to ask about the No. 3 pick, and Arizona is still "mulling whether to move the pick or make it."

The value of that pick could increase significantly amid rumors the Houston Texans might pass on a quarterback at No. 2 overall.

It's been assumed throughout most of the predraft process that quarterbacks would be taken with the top two picks. Bryce Young appears to be the safest bet to go to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported on Friday the chatter in league circles about the Texans not taking a quarterback with the second pick continues to grow, with Alabama edge defender Will Anderson Jr. being connected to the team.

If three of the top four projected quarterbacks in this year's draft class are still on the board when the Cardinals pick, it would certainly seem to increase their leverage in trade talks.

The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) and Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) are the other teams picking in the top 10 that likely need to find a solution at quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Detroit Lions (No. 6) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) could also look to draft a long-term answer at the position.

There are also teams like the Tennessee Titans (No. 11) that might try to make a bold move for a quarterback if they like any of the options available.

For a Cardinals team that did a poor job of roster-building under the previous regime with general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the possibility of adding more premium picks this year or even getting assets for next year should be appealing to Ossenfort as he prepares to run his first draft with the team.