Former NFL RB Le'Veon Bell Beats YouTuber JMX by Unanimous Decision in Boxing Match

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell picked up his first official professional boxing win over "JMX" Joel Morris via unanimous decision from the XULA Convocation Centre in New Orleans.

Bell won the four-round bout 40-36, 39-37 and 40-36.

The YouTuber got off to a strong start in the fight. He utilized his reach in the early going to establish the distance, and Bell had a hard time getting his punches to connect. However, Bell had a late first-round rally to make things interesting:

That ending would turn out to be a harbinger for the rest of the fight. Bell landed a punch that appeared to knock down JMX in the second round but the referee ruled it a slip.

Regardless, Bell opened up a nasty cut on JMX in the third as he continued to get more comfortable. He ripped shots to the body in the clinch and was able to showcase some of his power.

The final round saw JMX land a few solid shots at the end, but it was ultimately Bell's night and he looked much smoother in his third boxing bout.

Bell won his boxing debut in an exhibition bout against fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson. The former All-Pro selection knocked out his football counterpart in the fifth round and sparked some interest in his boxing exploits.

His professional debut did not go as smoothly. Going against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, Bell struggled to close the distance and mount much offense in a unanimous decision loss. He didn't exactly embarrass himself, but he showed a need for some growth before taking on that kind of challenge again.

In that way, JMX was a perfect test of his development. The 6'5" YouTuber was 3-0 in boxing with wins over fellow social media stars.

Bell has indicated that he has little interest in a return to football while he pursues a career in boxing.

Crossover boxing matchups with other celebrities and social media personalities might be the best route after this win, but he does have his eye on a boxing legend. He's hoping a fight against Floyd Mayweather could be an eventuality.

"I just want to see what it would be like to be in the ring with him," Bell told Karisa Maxwell of Sporting News. "I just want to see how I look. I gotta see it."

Mayweather has continued to make appearances on the exhibition circuit, most recently defeating British reality TV star and former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers.

As long as Bell keeps winning fights like this one there will likely be an audience for his efforts.