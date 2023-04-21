Victor Wembanyama Officially Declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

We all knew this was coming.

French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an appearance on NBA Today on Friday he has officially declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama is widely considered the best prospect in this year's class and is expected to be taken first overall, above the likes of Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

