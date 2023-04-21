X

    Victor Wembanyama Officially Declares for 2023 NBA Draft

    Erin WalshApril 21, 2023

    LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE - APRIL 08: Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 in action during the Betclic Elite match between Metropolitans 92 and Strasbourg on April 08, 2023 in Levallois-Perret, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
    We all knew this was coming.

    French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an appearance on NBA Today on Friday he has officially declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

    Wembanyama is widely considered the best prospect in this year's class and is expected to be taken first overall, above the likes of Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

    ESPN @espn

    Victor Wembanyama officially declares for the 2023 NBA draft with <a href="https://twitter.com/malika_andrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malika_andrews</a> 👀 <br><br>(via NBA Today) <a href="https://t.co/OMgOJket4t">pic.twitter.com/OMgOJket4t</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

