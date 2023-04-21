Bruins' Trent Frederic Says He Couldn't Breathe When Choked by Panthers' Ryan Lomberg

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A chaotic end to Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers on Wednesday night led to Black and Gold winger Trent Frederic appearing to be choked by Cats forward Ryan Lomberg.

With three seconds remaining in Wednesday's Game 2, a 6-3 win for Florida, Frederic and Lomberg exchanged jabs before the two fell to the ice. While on the ice, Lomberg put his arms around Frederic's neck, seemingly choking the B's winger.

Ahead of Friday's Game 3 at FLA Live Arena, Frederic confirmed to reporters that Lomberg was choking him "a little bit."

"Couldn't breathe. Maybe panicked a little too early," Frederic said. "But it was getting close there where the lights were going to turn off for a second. I've never seen that one."

The Bruins played arguably their worst game of the season on Wednesday. From the forwards down to the goaltending, it was a sloppy performance by the Black and Gold.

After the two teams entered the third period tied 2-2, the Panthers broke open a 4-2 lead in the final frame on goals from Brandon Montour and Carter Verhaeghe. Montour went on to score his second of the game and help the Panthers take a 5-2 lead, and Eetu Luostarinen scored on the empty net to put the game away.

During the final moments of Game 2, the Bruins, frustrated, perhaps wanted to send a message to the Panthers ahead of Game 3 as Frederic, Nick Foligno and Garnet Hathaway all got into scrums.

The Bruins will be without captain Patrice Bergeron again for the third game of their first-round series because of injury, and goaltender Linus Ullmark was listed as a game-time decision. If he's unable to play, Jeremy Swayman would get the nod in goal.

Bergeron, who will also likely miss Game 4 as he did not travel to Florida, is considered "likely" for Game 5.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made some significant line adjustments during Friday's morning skate, bumping Frederic and Coyle up to the first line, while DeBrusk and Krejci were moved to the third line with Bertuzzi, per The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa.

It also appears Matt Grzelcyk will slot into the lineup on defense, and Connor Clifton will be bumped out.

Game 3 isn't a must-win for Boston, but the Bruins must claim at least one victory in Florida if they want to avoid a must-win scenario when the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5.