NFL Rumors: Commanders Eyed as Hendon Hooker's Landing Spot in Round 1 of 2023 Draft

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker's landing spot in the 2023 NFL draft has been hotly debated this offseason. Will he go in the first round? Or is he more likely a second-round selection?

According to multiple scouts who spoke with ESPN's Matt Miller, the talk of Hooker being taken in the first round is "real," and one NFL source told Miller that the Washington Commanders could take him with the No. 16 pick.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are almost certain to be selected in the first round, but Hooker's status has been debated because he suffered a torn ACL in November and because he turned 25 in January.

Still, scouts appear to be pretty high on the former Tennessee Volunteer.

"The guy that people are really sleeping on because of the ACL is Hendon Hooker," an AFC scout said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "The guy was having a great f--king year, man. He was killing it. He's a little bit older, but he's mature and he can run into the huddle and lead men and have a presence about himself."

In 11 games last season, Hooker completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed for 430 yards and five scores.

The Commanders have Jacoby Brissett and 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell on their roster for 2023, but it's clear the franchise is lacking a franchise quarterback, and it's possible Hooker could be that guy.

However, if any of Young, Stroud or Levis is available when the team is on the clock at No. 16, it's possible Washington could opt to select one of those players, who are all ranked higher than Hooker.