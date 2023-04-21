Goldberg Reportedly Earned $2M for Each WWE Match in Saudi Arabia

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was reportedly paid $2 million for each match he had at WWE events in Saudi Arabia.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Goldberg raked in that huge paycheck on each of the four occasions he worked in Saudi Arabia.

After being out of wrestling for over 12 years, Goldberg made his in-ring return at WWE Survivor Series in November 2016. During his second stint with WWE, he worked 12 matches as a part-time Superstar, four of which were in Saudi Arabia.

He lost to The Undertaker at Super Showdown 2019, beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Super Showdown 2020, defeated Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match Crown Jewel 2021 and lost a Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

The loss to Reigns was Goldberg's final WWE match to date, as his WWE contract reportedly expired on Jan. 1.

During a recent appearance on 93.7 The Ticket (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), Goldberg said WWE chairman Vince McMahon had agreed to give him a retirement match, but his contract expired and it never happened.

The 56-year-old Goldberg noted that he still wants a "proper retirement match," and plans to make it happen even if it is outside the confines of WWE.

There has been speculation that AEW could try to sign Goldberg for a retirement match, but Meltzer suggested that it wouldn't be financially viable for AEW to do so if Goldberg asks for anything close to what he made for the Saudi Arabia matches.

If WWE or AEW are off the table, Goldberg could promote the match himself, much like Ric Flair did for his retirement match last summer.

Meltzer (h/t Upton) reported that an Israeli promoter named Gary Roif has expressed significant interest in promoting the match as well.

