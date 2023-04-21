Warriors' Steph Curry Frustrated with NBA's 'Bad Decision' to Suspend Draymond Green

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors got a much-needed 114-97 win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of the Western Conference playoffs, but Stephen Curry was still upset over the NBA's decision to suspend Draymond Green for Thursday's contest.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Curry voiced his frustration with what he called a "bad" decision by the league.

"Understanding how bad of a decision I think the league made on suspending him, you're frustrated with that," the reigning NBA Finals MVP said. "We have a job to do and there's nothing we can do about it. ... We obviously understand the consequences of if we lost tonight, and nobody wanted to feel that."

Green was ejected from Monday's Game 2 loss midway through the fourth quarter after being assessed a flagrant 2 foul for stomping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis when the two players got tangled up.

Sabonis received a technical foul on the play for grabbing Green's ankle.

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars announced a one-game suspension for Green as a result of the incident and in part because of his history of unsportsmanlike acts.

"This was not some snap-of-the-finger decision to do this," Dumars told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "There was much discussion, and back and forth, looking at the play itself over and over. And then ultimately we came to the decision that the act itself, and repeat offenses, actually did warrant a suspension."

The Warriors were able to rally without Green in Game 3. Curry took his frustration out on Sacramento's defense with 36 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kevon Looney had 20 rebounds (nine offensive) and dished out nine assists.

Despite not having Green's defensive presence on the court, the Warriors held the Kings to 38.0 percent shooting overall and 11-of-47 from three-point range.

Green will be available in Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET when the Warriors host the Kings with a chance to even the series at two games apiece.