Report: Tyler Huntley to Sign Ravens Contract Tender amid Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors

Rob Carr/Getty Images

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to figure out their situation with Lamar Jackson, they are bringing back another Pro Bowl quarterback in 2023.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Tyler Huntley is going to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday.

As things stand, Anthony Brown is the only quarterback under contract to the Ravens. Huntley will join him when he formally signs his one-year deal worth $2.6 million next week.

Of course, Jackson remains the big question mark in Baltimore. The 2019 NFL MVP announced on Twitter he formally requested a trade on March 2.

There has been no indication from the Ravens they are considering agreeing to Jackson's request. Five days after he made the trade request, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

Even though it's unclear if the two sides have discussed a long-term deal since then, there's been nothing to suggest that other teams are making a push to either sign Jackson to an offer sheet or propose a trade to the Ravens.

Baltimore did upgrade its receiver room by signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal on April 13. The veteran wideout told reporters during his introductory press conference he received no assurances from Jackson that he would be with the Ravens this season.

Huntley signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020. He has started four games in each of the past two seasons when Jackson was out with injuries.

The 25-year-old has 1,754 passing yards, 454 rushing yards and accounted for eight touchdowns in his NFL career.