NFL Teams That Should Take Advantage of Jets' Hesitation, Pursue Aaron Rodgers Trade

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

On WFAN Sports Radio New York this week, Tiki Barber laid out a potential nightmare scenario for the New York Jets.

Gang Green, of course, have been trying to complete a trade for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers for much of the offseason, but nothing has transpired yet and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that a deal isn't likely to come before next week's draft.

That has Barber wondering if a team like the San Francisco 49ers could swoop in and steal Rodgers if they aren't feeling certain about either Brock Purdy or Trey Lance.

Obviously, that'd be a crushing blow to a Jets team that has put most of its offseason eggs in one Rodgers-sized basket this winter and spring. Let's break down that remote-yet-intriguing potential scenario while also reviewing a few other non-Jets alternatives that make some sense.

San Francisco 49ers

As Barber noted, setting aside potential financial quagmires, San Francisco over the Jets would likely be a no-brainer for Rodgers. Not only is the 39-year-old a California native, but the 49ers are more of a contender after going to the NFC Championship Game last year.

Now, how feasible is it? We do know the 49ers have reportedly fielded calls on Lance after making it clear they favor Purdy, and we also know Purdy is still recovering from UCL surgery. Those dynamics certainly make Rodgers-to-California a possibility, but the team also has just $3.8 million in salary-cap space, according to Spotrac. Thus, making this happen would require Herculean efforts from both sides (and likely some short-term concessions from Rodgers, who is set to earn nearly $60 million in 2023).

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Still, because the 49ers have realistic Super Bowl aspirations following a season in which they ranked No. 1 in the NFC in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders, and because there remain major questions about their quarterbacks, this can't be completely ruled out.

Detroit Lions

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a solid season, but the Lions are already cap-rich with more than $27 million in space, and they can add nearly $16 million more to that total by moving on from the historically inconsistent Goff this offseason.

That in mind, it'd have to be tempting for them to land Rodgers, who in turn would likely be motivated to compete with the Packers in the NFC North.

Green Bay would certainly be reluctant to trade Rodgers to a division rival like Detroit, but the team is somewhat cornered at the moment and would likely feel the need to get Rodgers off the books if he becomes/continues to be stubborn about his future outside of Wisconsin. Plus, with the No. 6 pick, the No. 18 selection and two second-round picks in next week's draft, the Lions have more draft capital to spare than anyone else in the league right now.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

They're also absolutely a contender following a top-10 DVOA season and with all of that draft and real-world capital in their pockets, so this isn't out of the question if they think Rodgers gives them a better chance than Goff based on his track record.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans may be losing patience with 34-year-old starter Ryan Tannehill, who peaked on paper in 2019 and 2020. Plus, they may believe the window for contending is closing considering that star running back Derrick Henry is 29.

That being the case, why wouldn't they consider a run at Rodgers?

Tennessee isn't loaded with cap space, but the organization is in the $12 million range right now and can raise an extra $17.8 million by parting ways with Tannehill right now (and $27 million if it waits to do so after June 1, per Spotrac).

The thought process here would be that the Titans go all-freakin'-in on 2023 with Rodgers and Henry and then accept the reality of a full-blown rebuild soon after that. That might beat continuing to be a quasi-contender for several years to come.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders had a top-10 defense in terms of DVOA but a bottom-10 passing offense in the same metric in 2022, and there's still a big question mark at the quarterback position.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Not only would acquiring Rodgers produce a hell of a splash with new ownership moving in, but it would bolster Washington's chances of competing with that strong defense and some stellar offensive weapons in 2023.

The problem is that, like San Francisco, the Commanders lack cap space. And I'm guessing Rodgers would be less willing to bend over backward for Washington than the 49ers. Still, it's within the realm of a possibility for a franchise that could be desperate to make a statement ASAP.