Bryce Young Dismisses Size Concerns Ahead of NFL Draft: 'I've Always Been Smaller'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While Bryce Young is arguably the top quarterback in next week's NFL draft, he still faces questions over his size.

However, the 5'10" signal-caller isn't concerned and he believes he's capable of thriving in the NFL.

"I know who I am; I know what I've been able to do my entire life," Young said during an appearance on SportsCenter on Thursday. "Relative to the people around me, I've always been this size, I've always been smaller and I don't know any other way to play."

Young is believed to be the favorite to be selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick. His size didn't stop him from lighting it up for the past two years while under center for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The team went 23-4 in games with him as the starter, and he threw 80 career touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.

For his part, the 21-year-old isn't letting the constant chatter about his slender frame affect his approach to the game.

"I can control what I can control; I don't think I'm gonna get any taller," he said with a laugh. "But I know who I am, this is the only way I know how to play, and I'm very confident in who I am and what I can do."

It remains to be seen if the Panthers are as confident in him to make him the top pick next Thursday in Kansas City.