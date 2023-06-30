Bulls Rumors: Coby White Agrees to 3-Year, $33 Million Contract to Remain with CHI

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Chicago Bulls are not ready to give up on point guard Coby White, as they reportedly agreed to a new three-year, $33 million contract on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

White had a qualifying offer of $7.7 million remaining on his rookie deal. He would've been a restricted free agent if Chicago exercised it or free to explore as an unrestricted free agent if the team declined it. However, the team didn't let it get that far.

White had expressed a desire to stay put this offseason, saying in April that he "would like to be back but a lot of that's out of my control." Now, he's got his wish.

The seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, White has not made much of an impact in his first four years in the league. He actually saw a regression this past season, averaging career lows of 9.7 points and 23.4 minutes per game. He also contributed 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

White has made 74 starts in his 269 career games, and he has career averages of 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He was named to the All-Rookie second team in his first year, and his best season came during his sophomore campaign when he started 54 of his 69 games and averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists.

While White is a capable backup point guard, he hasn't proved to be much else. By re-signing him, the Bulls maintain some much-needed depth amid Lonzo Ball's continued recovery from knee surgery.