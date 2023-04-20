Mets Rumors: 'Everyone in Baseball' Expects Max Scherzer Foreign Substance Suspension

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Mets are already without Justin Verlander because of a shoulder injury and are widely expected to be without Max Scherzer as well because of a looming suspension.

Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after umpires checked his hands and glove for foreign substances. Players are subjected to 10-game suspensions for violating Major League Baseball's rules on foreign substances.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, "everyone in baseball knows that a suspension is coming."

