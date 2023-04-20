Broncos GM Doesn't 'Anticipate' Trading Jerry Jeudy: WR Is 'Going to Be Here'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but it doesn't sound like he's going anywhere.

"We don't anticipate doing anything with Jerry. We like Jerry. Jerry is going to be here," Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Thursday.

The Broncos have a May 2 deadline to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Jeudy's rookie contract, which would pay him $12.9 million for the 2024 season.

The 15th pick in the 2020 draft, Jeudy is coming off his most productive season. He led Denver with 67 catches, 972 yards and six touchdowns, a strong bounce-back performance after his injury-riddled 2021 campaign in which he was limited to 10 games.

Jeudy was the lone bright spot in a Broncos offense that ranked last in the NFL with an average of 16.9 points per game. He was the only player on the team to record more than two touchdown receptions.

Last month, newly hired head coach Sean Payton addressed trade rumors surrounding Jeudy and fellow wideout Courtland Sutton, stating his desire to keep them both on the roster.

"I see and read just like everyone else does. Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they're like, 'All right.' And so, I haven't thrown any fastballs lately, but we're not trading those two players," Payton told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston).

It looks like Jeudy will be around to try to help the Broncos bounce back from a disastrous 2022 season that saw them finish with a 5-12 record despite trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos don't have a first- or second-round pick in next week's NFL draft, so it'll be up to their current crop of players to lead the team back to success.