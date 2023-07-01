Desmond Bane, Grizzlies Agree to 5-Year, $207M Max Contract Extension

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies and shooting guard Desmond Bane have agreed to a five-year, $207 million max contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis had already exercised the 2023-24 club option on Bane's current deal worth $3.8 million.

Bane has spent his entire three-year career with the Grizzlies after being selected 30th overall in the 2020 draft by the Boston Celtics and then traded to Memphis on draft night.

The 24-year-old emerged as a star for the franchise during the 2021-22 season, averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 76 games while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor an 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite appearing in just 58 games during the 2022-23 campaign, Bane put together his best season yet, averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from deep.

Bane also went on to have a solid postseason for the Grizzlies, averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in six playoff games. Memphis was eliminated from the playoffs with a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bane underwent offseason surgery to repair a fractured big toe in his right foot in May and the Grizzlies said he is expected to be ready for the 2023-24 campaign. He played most of the 2022-23 season with the ailment.

Keeping Bane around was a no-brainer for the Grizzlies as they build a roster around Ja Morant, and he figures to be a key piece of the franchise moving forward alongside the star point guard and Jaren Jackson Jr.