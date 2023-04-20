Jeremiah: NFL Insider Says 'Don't Sleep on' Bears Drafting Bijan Robinson at No. 9

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears traded back in the 2023 NFL draft, sending the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in a deal that included DJ Moore and the No. 9 overall selection.

It appears Chicago could make an unexpected move with that ninth pick, too.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah reported on the latest episode of The Season with Peter Schrager podcast, which included a 2023 NFL mock draft, that the Bears could be interested in former Texas standout Bijan Robinson.

"I could go in some different directions with the Bears. Somebody told me don't sleep on Bijan with them, either, by the way," Jeremiah said.

Robinson is widely expected to be the first running back selected in the 2023 draft. If he's picked at No. 9, it'll be the highest a running back has been taken since Saquon Barkley was selected second overall by the New York Giants in 2018.

The 21-year-old had a standout college career with the Longhorns, posting back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards in 2021 and 2022. He rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games last season and caught 19 passes for 314 yards and two scores.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Robinson ranked as the top running back in the 2023 class and the fourth-best prospect overall behind edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Jalen Carter and edge-rusher Myles Murphy.

"Robinson checks just about every box for an elite running back prospect. He should step in right away and be able to carry the workload for a rushing offense, as well as contribute in the passing game," B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote of the former Longhorn. "Robinson has the potential to be a multi-time Pro Bowler and one of the better backs in the NFL."

The Bears enter the 2023 season with D'Onta Foreman as their top running back. They signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal in March after he put together the best season of his career in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers.

In 17 games with the Panthers last season, he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 26 yards on nine targets.

Beyond Foreman, the Bears have Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer and Trestan Ebner on their roster at running back.

While it's not crucial for the Bears to draft a running back this spring because of Justin Fields' ability to create offense with his legs, adding someone like Robinson would help elevate the offense as whole.