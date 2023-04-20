Report: Bryce Young, Will Levis' S2 Cognition Test Scores Revealed Ahead of NFL Draft

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama star Bryce Young earned an almost perfect score on the S2 cognition test, which is intended to measure how quickly a player can process information.

According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, Young received a 98 out of 99. Kentucky star Will Levis performed well too, getting a 93.

Brandon Ally, who co-founded S2 Cognition, explained how the test can be beneficial when scouting quarterbacks.

"Some positions require more visual processing or cognitive processing than others," he said. "As an example, the quarterback position is heavily dependent on reading what the defense is doing and rapidly making decisions based on those reads."

