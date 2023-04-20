Patriots Rumors: Will Levis Visited Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft; Drafted Mac Jones in '21

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis visited the New England Patriots on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Levis went 11th overall to the Tennessee Titans in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft.

Welcoming him to New England is another sign the Patriots are either waffling on Mac Jones as their long-term solution at quarterback or want to send a message to the 2021 first-round draft pick.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on April 4 that head coach Bill Belichick "has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason." MassLive.com's Mark Daniels refuted the reporting and cited one source who "said they hadn't heard anything about the Patriots shopping Jones to any team this offseason."

Belichick basically welcomed speculation at the NFL league meeting in March when he didn't definitively commit to Jones as the starter for 2023.

First-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was a little more positive when speaking about the 24-year-old and said this season presents a "fresh start."

"It's really not anything about what's gone on in the past," O'Brien told reporters. "That's one of our themes on offense—to move forward."

Belichick's comments, the trade rumors, and bringing Levis to Foxborough, Massachusetts, could all be the legendary coach's way of reminding Jones who's in charge and reinforcing that the young QB isn't untouchable.

It also seems fair to question whether the 71-year-old, coming off his second losing season in two years, has the patience for developing another rookie passer. While Levis possesses all the tools, he's far from the finished article.

The draft figures to be the best indicator yet as to how Belichick feels about Jones' suitability under center.