NFLPA: Injury Rates Were 'Significantly' Lower on Grass Fields Than Artificial Turf

Rob Carr/Getty Images

NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter pushed back on data showing there wasn't a discernible difference between the frequency of non-contact injuries across natural and artificial grass surfaces.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported in November that research from IQVIA, a company hired jointly by the NFL and NFLPA, showed the rate of injuries was largely similar in 2021:

On Wednesday, however, Tretter said he believes the NFL cherry-picked the results to fit its preferred narrative. He argued the research showed "grass is a significantly safer surface than turf" in 10 of the past 11 years:

"The credibility the league has with the players on health and safety issues is virtually nonexistent. Instead of following the long-term data (which is clear on this issue), listening to players and making the game safer, the NFL used an outlier year to engage in a PR campaign to convince everyone that the problem doesn't actually exist. For example, the Tennessee Titans recently announced that they will be changing from a grass field to turf, citing that they believe the change will make the field safer."

Tretter also pointed to a study first published in 2018 by the The American Journal of Sports Medicine that has since been updated. The original 2018 inquiry, which covered the 2012-15 seasons, found a 16 percent dip for lower-body injuries on natural grass compared to an artificial surface. The general result was the same when the researchers expanded their window to include the 2016-18 seasons.

"The NFL and team owners have the resources to fix these safety issues with fields, and it is inexplicable why there is such a failure to protect players on an issue that EVERYONE knows is a problem," Tretter wrote.

The former Cleveland Browns center is echoing the concerns of his constituents. Days after Seifert's report, multiple players went on social media to press the NFL for more grass fields:

As Tretter alluded to, those calls appear to be getting ignored.

The Tennessee Titans are shifting to field turf at Nissan Stadium ahead of the 2023 season. MetLife Stadium will have a new playing surface as well but will continue using artificial rather than natural grass.