    NHL-Best Bruins Lambasted by Fans for 'Sloppy' Performance in Game 2 Loss to Panthers

    Erin WalshApril 20, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS APRIL 19: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers reacts to the third period goal against the Boston Bruins in Game Two of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 19, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Boston Bruins are going to have to be far better than what they showed on Wednesday night if they hope to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2011.

    After claiming a 1-0 series lead at TD Garden on Monday night, the Bruins fell to the Florida Panthers 6-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday, and the first-round matchup between the two Atlantic Division foes will now shift to FLA Live Arena tied 1-1.

    The Panthers never trailed in Game 2, with Sam Bennett—playing his first game since March 20—opening the scoring just 1:42 into the second period.

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    WELCOME BACK SAM BENNETT ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/0iHPYocPxP">pic.twitter.com/0iHPYocPxP</a>

    The Bruins tied the game on a shorthanded goal by Brad Marchand at the 12:13 mark of the second period, but Eric Staal restored Florida's lead just over two minutes later.

    Boston Bruins @NHLBruins

    The Shorty King returns to the throne. <a href="https://t.co/ER9oJdybXN">pic.twitter.com/ER9oJdybXN</a>

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    Go right on ahead 👏 <a href="https://t.co/tpBdPByGaK">pic.twitter.com/tpBdPByGaK</a>

    The Bruins tied the game again in the second period thanks to a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi at the 17:01 mark, but the Panthers put together a dominant third period to close out the game and tie the series.

    Boston Bruins @NHLBruins

    Bert seems to be enjoying the postseason. <a href="https://t.co/4OeIYVSPq9">pic.twitter.com/4OeIYVSPq9</a>

    Brandon Montour scored twice in the final frame, and Carter Verhaeghe also added a goal to put the Panthers up 5-2 in what was an outrageously sloppy and uncharacteristic final 20 minutes by Boston.

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    BRANDON MONTOUR EVERYBODY <a href="https://t.co/xyByoZa9UA">pic.twitter.com/xyByoZa9UA</a>

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    THE SWAG? 🔛 <a href="https://t.co/C4kyMZgRRj">pic.twitter.com/C4kyMZgRRj</a>

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    MONTY MANIA <a href="https://t.co/FZtyDgL43l">pic.twitter.com/FZtyDgL43l</a>

    No one said it was going to be easy for the Bruins to take down the Panthers, but the Black and Gold are expected to play far better than they did on Wednesday night. The absence of captain Patrice Bergeron because of an injury has been glaring, but that's no excuse for a club that set league records for the most wins and most points in a single season.

    Eetu Luostarinen scored on the empty net with just over two minutes remaining in the third period to give the Panthers a 6-2 and put the game firmly out of reach.

    Bruins winger Taylor Hall also scored in garbage time to make it 6-3.

    After the game, fans and members of the media lambasted the Bruins for a sloppy performance and blowing the opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead on home ice:

    Lauren Campbell 💍 Willand @lalalalaurrrren

    If Jim Montgomery wasn't thrilled with the Bruins' performance in Game 1, I can't imagine what he'll think of Game 2. Just sloppy.

    Ian McLaren @iancmclaren

    Bruins D tonight <a href="https://t.co/GAZ8UyBvFa">pic.twitter.com/GAZ8UyBvFa</a>

    Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin9

    Yes, give the Panthers credit, but the Bruins have quite literally handed them this game. Still time for a comeback, but they've really beaten themselves so far.

    Morey Hershgordon @MHershgordon

    Bruins are really hurting themselves. It's been an issue all game. Panthers could easily have 5 or 6.

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    Sloppy game from the Bruins tonight. No way around it. Guys looking out of sync regularly.

    Andy Gresh @TheRealGresh

    goddamnit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nhlbruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nhlbruins</a> <br><br>Too many mistakes and florida has taken advantage in a major way. Didnt see the Bruins being this sloppy.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Bruins fans are trying to beat the postgame traffic 😅 <a href="https://t.co/RVra9DJqOT">pic.twitter.com/RVra9DJqOT</a>

    Morey Hershgordon @MHershgordon

    Panthers deserved tonight. Bruins need Patrice Bergeron healthy.

    Eric Engels @EricEngels

    Really great game from the Panthers. Strong defensively, opportunistic offensively.<br>Thought the Bruins played this one too cute. Didn't like their play selection. Seemed to be frustrated at times by how little space there was in the middle, which is also a credit to Panthers D-gm

    Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi

    Play sloppy, and this is what happens.

    Ricky Hollywood @EricaTamposi

    Bruins sloppy af with the puck tonight

    While there's no need for Bruins fans to panic just yet, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are an entirely different rodeo, and Boston will need to buckle down if it wants to reach the next round.

    The Bruins and Panthers will meet in Game 3 on Friday at FLA Live Arena.