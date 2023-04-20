NHL-Best Bruins Lambasted by Fans for 'Sloppy' Performance in Game 2 Loss to Panthers

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are going to have to be far better than what they showed on Wednesday night if they hope to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2011.

After claiming a 1-0 series lead at TD Garden on Monday night, the Bruins fell to the Florida Panthers 6-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday, and the first-round matchup between the two Atlantic Division foes will now shift to FLA Live Arena tied 1-1.

The Panthers never trailed in Game 2, with Sam Bennett—playing his first game since March 20—opening the scoring just 1:42 into the second period.

The Bruins tied the game on a shorthanded goal by Brad Marchand at the 12:13 mark of the second period, but Eric Staal restored Florida's lead just over two minutes later.

The Bruins tied the game again in the second period thanks to a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi at the 17:01 mark, but the Panthers put together a dominant third period to close out the game and tie the series.

Brandon Montour scored twice in the final frame, and Carter Verhaeghe also added a goal to put the Panthers up 5-2 in what was an outrageously sloppy and uncharacteristic final 20 minutes by Boston.

No one said it was going to be easy for the Bruins to take down the Panthers, but the Black and Gold are expected to play far better than they did on Wednesday night. The absence of captain Patrice Bergeron because of an injury has been glaring, but that's no excuse for a club that set league records for the most wins and most points in a single season.

Eetu Luostarinen scored on the empty net with just over two minutes remaining in the third period to give the Panthers a 6-2 and put the game firmly out of reach.

Bruins winger Taylor Hall also scored in garbage time to make it 6-3.

After the game, fans and members of the media lambasted the Bruins for a sloppy performance and blowing the opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead on home ice:

While there's no need for Bruins fans to panic just yet, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are an entirely different rodeo, and Boston will need to buckle down if it wants to reach the next round.

The Bruins and Panthers will meet in Game 3 on Friday at FLA Live Arena.