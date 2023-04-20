X

    LeBron James, Lakers Ripped for Losing Game 2 to Grizzlies Despite Ja Morant Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 19: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the first half against LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 16, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers had a golden chance to take a stranglehold on their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

    They botched it.

    The Grizzlies, despite Ja Morant missing the game with right hand soreness, beat the Lakers 103-93 to even the series at a game apiece. Xavier Tillman led the way with a double-double (22 points, 13 rebounds), and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points, nine boards and three blocks.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    John Konchar denies AD at the rim 😳 <a href="https://t.co/948yov8K42">pic.twitter.com/948yov8K42</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Back-to-back threes for the Grizzlies 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/QFrCwkf0Kh">pic.twitter.com/QFrCwkf0Kh</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Brooks goes coast-to-coast for the JAM 💥 <a href="https://t.co/tJjjaOnEgR">pic.twitter.com/tJjjaOnEgR</a>

    LeBron James did his thing, with 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Davis (13 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field) and D'Angelo Russell (five points, 2-of-11 from the field) had much tougher days at the office.

    For the Lakers, the chance to go up 2-0 in the series before heading to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4 was an incredible opportunity to potentially sweep the Grizzlies, and at the very least put themselves firmly in control of the series.

    Instead, the momentum has shifted in the series, and NBA Twitter let the Lakers hear about it:

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    Just glad Lakers stole a road game. Better not come out with this type of energy in the next 2 home games in LA

    Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEig

    This is such a winnable game. Lakers are beating themselves with their lack of effort and energy right now.

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    AD and D'Angelo today <a href="https://t.co/mPYXO1zrR8">pic.twitter.com/mPYXO1zrR8</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    AD shot 1-9 in the first half of Game 2.<br><br>That's his worst FG percentage in any half of his playoff career. <a href="https://t.co/swCRIsbWt1">pic.twitter.com/swCRIsbWt1</a>

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    AD needs to get it 2gether

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Six free throws through two games for AD. As great as he's been defensively, the Lakers are going to need more from him. Maybe not this series but absolutely moving forward.

    َ @FeelLikeDrew

    AD really getting outplayed by Xavier Tillman lmao

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    Postseason D-Lo has been mediocre at best. The basketball IQ just doesn't seem to be there.

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    AD was terrible offensively. DLo was bad on both ends. No one but Rui and LeBron showed up on offense. If the Lakers played as hard as they did in the second half in the first they'd have had a chance anyway but alas, can't fake desperation. On to Game 3.

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Yikes. A terrible night for the Lakers with their lowest-scoring game of the season at the worst time. And wow those whistles, we've got plenty to talk about on the post-game show.

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    Huge missed opportunity tonight by the Lakers and now we got a series, folks.

    Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 @RichStapless

    Zero excuses tonight. Both teams had rest and Memphis is the hurt team. Lakers just did not have the proper sense of urgency. DLO and AD need to evaluate their play.<br><br>But shoutout to Rui though. He's a baller.

    The wide view for the Lakers is that stealing a game on the road was huge, giving them home-court advantage in the series unless they drop a game at home themselves.

    The zoomed-in view, however, is that the Lakers had the Grizzlies on the ropes and couldn't capitalize. It seems safe to assume that Morant will almost assuredly return for Game 3 on Saturday, barring a setback.

    Los Angeles could never get the Memphis crowd out of the game, with the Grizzlies carrying a 15-point lead into halftime and the Lakers trailing by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. While the Lakers steadily ate into that lead from there, it was too little, too late against the short-handed Grizzlies.