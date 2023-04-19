Steve Kerr Talks Draymond Green Suspension: Warriors 'Accept' Him for Who He Is

AP Photo/Randall Benton

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed reporters in the aftermath of forward Draymond Green's suspension for stomping Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in the chest during the Dubs' 114-106 loss in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Monday.

Of note, Kerr said the team "accepts Draymond for who he is" and that the team will "go to battle with him every day of the week."

Kerr told reporters Green addressed the team at practice post-suspension Wednesday and that everyone has moved forward.

Green was ejected after the stomp, which followed Sabonis grabbing at his leg after falling down:

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars explained why the league decided on a suspension:

Green has been an integral piece of the Warriors' dynasty and has a spot waiting for him in the Basketball Hall of Fame someday. He's a jack-of-all-trades player who's been one of the best defensive players in the league for the past decade.

On the flip side, his on-court actions have sometimes been detrimental to his team's success, like when he was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after hitting then-Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in the groin.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green now has 163 career technical fouls, 17 ejections and four suspensions, including two in the playoffs.

The Warriors will look to stave off a 3-0 series deficit on Thursday when they host the Kings at San Francisco's Chase Center. Game time is 10 p.m. ET.