Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery to Address Arthritis from Previous Ankle Injury

PGA Tour star Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he underwent another surgery on his right leg, which was severely injured in a car crash just outside of Los Angeles in 2021.

Woods said in a statement that he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle "to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture."

The surgery was declared to be successful by Dr. Martin O'Malley of the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City.

Woods did not give a timetable for his return.

