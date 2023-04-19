X

    Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery to Address Arthritis from Previous Ankle Injury

    Erin WalshApril 19, 2023

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    PGA Tour star Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he underwent another surgery on his right leg, which was severely injured in a car crash just outside of Los Angeles in 2021.

    Woods said in a statement that he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle "to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture."

    The surgery was declared to be successful by Dr. Martin O'Malley of the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City.

    Woods did not give a timetable for his return.

    Tiger Woods @TigerWoods

