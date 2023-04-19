Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert Says Having 2 Days Off Was 'Huge' for His Back Injury

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who has been dealing with back spasms, told reporters that the two days of rest he's received between Games 1 and 2 of his team's Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets has been "huge" for his healing.

Gobert posted eight points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes during his team's 109-80 loss to Denver on Sunday. Minnesota will face Denver for Game 2 at 10 p.m. ET in Ball Arena on Wednesday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.