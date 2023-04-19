Dolphins GM: Jalen Hurts' $255M Eagles Contract Doesn't 'Move Our Needle' With Tua

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts received a massive contract extension earlier this week, and another signal-caller from the 2020 draft class is also in line to receive a new deal in the near future.

The Miami Dolphins already exercised quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option, and they have expressed confidence that he can be their long-term solution at the position.

When asked Wednesday about how Hurts' contract might affect Miami's negotiations with Tagovailoa, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier demurred, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk:

"Happy for [Hurts]. He's a good kid, I met him years ago. For us, at the end of the day, it's a piece of information. We monitor it. But there's going to be other quarterbacks coming up still, who knows how soon? So the market will fluctuate based off those.

"So, for us, happy for him and the Eagles getting it done. But at the end of the day, it doesn't really move our needle until we have to do something."

