Andre Iguodala Retires After 19 NBA Seasons; Won 4 Titles, Finals MVP with Warriors

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

After winning four NBA titles in 19 seasons, Andre Iguodala is ready to call it a career.

Iguodala told The New York Times he's officially retiring from the NBA to move into the next phase of his life as a start-up investor.

"He will run Mosaic, a $200 million venture capital fund that he just raised with his longtime business partner, Rudy Cline-Thomas," the Times wrote.

The decision doesn't come as a surprise after Iguodala strongly indicated last offseason the 2022-23 campaign would be his last.

The 39-year-old revealed on his podcast with Evan Turner in September 2022 he was close to retiring, but a phone call from Stephen Curry convinced him to come back for a 19th NBA season.

"So, I'm like, 'Alright,'" Iguodala said. "Then [Steph's] like, 'Nope, we're going to need you back for another one,' and I'm like, 'I'm letting you know now, Steph, this is the last one.'"

Iguodala signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, but hip and wrist injuries limited him to just eight games. His final appearance was on March 13 in a 123-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

There was some speculation at the end of last season that Iguodala may not be ready to walk away from basketball.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told NBC Sports Bay Area in a Dubs Talk interview in August he was keeping the door open if Iguodala wanted to return, but he wasn't expecting that to happen.

"But my sense is Andre's probably got some other stuff going," Dunleavy said. "But he has my number. The phone is always on."

Originally drafted ninth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004, Iguodala spent the first eight years of his career in the City of Brotherly Love. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Sixers and made his lone All-Star appearance during the 2011-12 season.

Iguodala was traded to the Denver Nuggets in August 2012 as part of a four-team deal that sent Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent one year in Denver before signing with the Warriors as a free agent.

The Warriors began their dynastic run in Iguodala's second season with the team. They defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals to win their first championship in 40 years.

Iguodala was named Finals MVP after averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and serving as the primary defender on LeBron James. He won three more titles as a member of the Warriors.

The Arizona alum became the 10th player in NBA history with six consecutive Finals appearances. He played in five straight with the Warriors from 2015 to 2019 and made another trip to the championship series with the Miami Heat in 2020.