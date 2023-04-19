Rudy Gobert Called Overrated by NBA Player: 'He Blocks Shots. What Else Is He Doing?'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was voted one of the NBA's most overrated players by his peers in a poll conducted by The Athletic, with one player in particular wondering what the 7-footer does beyond as a deterrent at the rim.

"To me, it's like, he blocks shots. What else is he really doing?" the player said.

Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-NBA selection, so he does actually do more than block shots at the rim. That said, he clearly showed a marked decline in his first season with the Timberwolves and remains a player with exploitable flaws due to his inability to stretch the floor on offense and his lack of fleet-footedness covering pick-and-rolls on offense.

Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during his first season in Minnesota. His acquisition—and the massive cost the Timberwolves paid—already looks like a miscalculation.

Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have not meshed well either as Twin Towers in the middle, with Towns being forced to defend more on the perimeter. The result has been a largely disappointing season that seemingly boiled over when Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into a midgame altercation earlier this month.