X

    Rudy Gobert Called Overrated by NBA Player: 'He Blocks Shots. What Else Is He Doing?'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 16: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets boxes out during the game during round one game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs on April 16, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was voted one of the NBA's most overrated players by his peers in a poll conducted by The Athletic, with one player in particular wondering what the 7-footer does beyond as a deterrent at the rim.

    "To me, it's like, he blocks shots. What else is he really doing?" the player said.

    Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-NBA selection, so he does actually do more than block shots at the rim. That said, he clearly showed a marked decline in his first season with the Timberwolves and remains a player with exploitable flaws due to his inability to stretch the floor on offense and his lack of fleet-footedness covering pick-and-rolls on offense.

    Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during his first season in Minnesota. His acquisition—and the massive cost the Timberwolves paid—already looks like a miscalculation.

    Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have not meshed well either as Twin Towers in the middle, with Towns being forced to defend more on the perimeter. The result has been a largely disappointing season that seemingly boiled over when Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into a midgame altercation earlier this month.

    Rudy Gobert Called Overrated by NBA Player: 'He Blocks Shots. What Else Is He Doing?'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon