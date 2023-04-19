Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Lamar Jackson's Contract: Hopefully 'He Tops' Jalen Hurts

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is keeping an eye on the quarterback market that just got elevated thanks to Jalen Hurts' agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Prescott was asked about Lamar Jackson's situation with the Baltimore Ravens following Hurts' new deal.

"I support those guys getting their money," the two-time Pro Bowler said. "Hopefully he's next, and he tops Jalen."

Hurts became the highest paid player in the NFL by average annual salary with his five-year, $255 million extension with the Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Jackson has been embroiled in a contract standoff with the Ravens for the past year. He tweeted that he formally requested a trade on March 2 because the team "has not been interested in meeting my value" in contract talks.

It's unclear exactly what Jackson wants in a long-term contract and what the Ravens have offered him.

Responding to a report that he turned down a deal worth $200 million guaranteed in September, Jackson tweeted there was an offer of $133 million fully guaranteed over three years.

Per the terms of Hurts' contract from the Eagles, he is set to receive $126.5 million fully guaranteed that must be paid out by March 2024. He will only make $6.5 million less over the next 11 months than what the Ravens were offering Jackson for three years, based on Jackson's tweet.

Beyond just wanting to see his fellow players get paid, Prescott has a vested interest in what happens to the quarterback market.

The price for high-end starting quarterbacks will only continue to go up, especially with Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow eligible to sign extensions this offseason.

Prescott has two years remaining on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed in March 2021.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters during the NFL scouting combine they've "got to have a plan to ultimately extend" their quarterback.

Last season was a down year for Prescott, who missed five games because of a thumb injury suffered in Week 1. He tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions, but the Cowboys made the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Dallas' 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game was its first playoff win since January 2019.