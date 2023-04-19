X

    Devin Booker's Dominance Stuns Fans as Durant, Suns Tie Series with Kawhi, Clippers

    Adam WellsApril 19, 2023

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrate a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    AP Photo/Matt York

    Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs probably looked a lot like what the Phoenix Suns envisioned when they acquired Kevin Durant at the trade deadline.

    Durant had another efficient performance with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 44 minutes.

    But it was Devin Booker who stole the show to even the series 1-1. The three-time All-Star led all players with 38 points and nine assists. He went 14-of-22 from the field and had four of the Suns' 10 three-pointers.

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Tonight was Devin Booker's 14th 30-point game in the playoffs. He trails only Amar'e Stoudemire (15) and Charles Barkley (16) in Suns franchise history, and he's scored in double figures in all 34 career playoff games

    The Clippers came out of the gate strong once again. They led for most of the first half, opening up a 13-point lead in the second quarter, but Booker's three just before the buzzer tied the score at the intermission.

    Booker came out in the third quarter with 18 of Phoenix's 33 points to put the team ahead going into the fourth.

    Bally Sports Arizona @BALLYSPORTSAZ

    It's special watching Devin Booker play basketball. <a href="https://t.co/jVgGSspOl2">pic.twitter.com/jVgGSspOl2</a>

    The reaction from fans was nothing but praise for what Booker was able to accomplish in a game the Suns had to win to avoid falling in an 0-2 hole going back to Los Angeles.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Devin Booker has hit an incredibly high level. He's so much better than even the Finals run two years ago. Control, poise, playmaking, efficiency.

    FLEX From Jersey @FlexFromJersey

    Can't say enough about Devin Booker tonight! This is one of those performances that you look back at down the road as a turning point! This man might have literally saved our season because there was a moment in the 2nd quarter where it looked like our season was in trouble! GOAT <a href="https://t.co/qFS3L0UDlX">pic.twitter.com/qFS3L0UDlX</a>

    As🪄 @Asgotpacked_

    By far the best shooting guard in the league

    Mark @ripipen_

    There's no question about it anymore. Book is clear as the best SG in the NBA

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Monty Williams finally realizing he has KD and Devin Booker on his team <a href="https://t.co/dkt3K5hpOy">pic.twitter.com/dkt3K5hpOy</a>

    ᴱᵛᵃⁿ 🫥 @OfficialEvanAZ

    Devin booker having more points in the same playoff game than<br><br>Kawhi lenoard <br><br>Chris Paul <br><br>Westbrook <br><br>Kevin Durant <br><br>All 4 al hall of famers<br><br>Respect book <a href="https://t.co/hxYTlnSqeh">pic.twitter.com/hxYTlnSqeh</a>

    Collin Harmon @CollinHarmonTV

    Devin Booker just ran over to say hi to Stan Van Gundy at the TNT broadcast table. Stan told him, "You know what I think about every time I watch you play? If I had drafted you, I'd still be coaching." <br>Van Gundy's Pistons took Stanley Johnson 5 picks ahead of Booker

    Quis @swaveyquis

    Devin Booker a 2 way superstar i fear , TL gone have to deal w it

    Another person who had high praise for Booker was Durant, who told reporters after the game his teammate has the ability to do "everything at an elite level" on the court.

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    "He's an all-around player, he can do everything at an elite level on the basketball court, so we gotta utilize that." - Kevin Durant on Devin Booker's performance <a href="https://t.co/WKRPasYryr">pic.twitter.com/WKRPasYryr</a>

    If there is going to be a concern for the Suns as this postseason moves on it will be the lack of depth head coach Monty Williams has to play with.

    Even factoring in that rotations get smaller in the playoffs, Durant and Booker combined to play 89 minutes on Tuesday. Chris Paul also played 38 minutes in Game 2. The Suns' bench only scored 13 points, all from Josh Okogie and Bismack Biyombo.

    Kawhi Leonard was the only Clippers player who was on the floor for more than 36 minutes (39). He had a strong showing in the loss with 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

    Russell Westbrook had an efficient scoring game with 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.

    There is only one day off between each of the first four games in the series. Booker and the Suns will look to build off their momentum from this win in Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.