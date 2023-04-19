Devin Booker's Dominance Stuns Fans as Durant, Suns Tie Series with Kawhi, Clippers

AP Photo/Matt York

Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs probably looked a lot like what the Phoenix Suns envisioned when they acquired Kevin Durant at the trade deadline.

Durant had another efficient performance with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 44 minutes.

But it was Devin Booker who stole the show to even the series 1-1. The three-time All-Star led all players with 38 points and nine assists. He went 14-of-22 from the field and had four of the Suns' 10 three-pointers.

The Clippers came out of the gate strong once again. They led for most of the first half, opening up a 13-point lead in the second quarter, but Booker's three just before the buzzer tied the score at the intermission.

Booker came out in the third quarter with 18 of Phoenix's 33 points to put the team ahead going into the fourth.

The reaction from fans was nothing but praise for what Booker was able to accomplish in a game the Suns had to win to avoid falling in an 0-2 hole going back to Los Angeles.

Another person who had high praise for Booker was Durant, who told reporters after the game his teammate has the ability to do "everything at an elite level" on the court.

If there is going to be a concern for the Suns as this postseason moves on it will be the lack of depth head coach Monty Williams has to play with.

Even factoring in that rotations get smaller in the playoffs, Durant and Booker combined to play 89 minutes on Tuesday. Chris Paul also played 38 minutes in Game 2. The Suns' bench only scored 13 points, all from Josh Okogie and Bismack Biyombo.

Kawhi Leonard was the only Clippers player who was on the floor for more than 36 minutes (39). He had a strong showing in the loss with 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Russell Westbrook had an efficient scoring game with 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.

There is only one day off between each of the first four games in the series. Booker and the Suns will look to build off their momentum from this win in Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.