Knicks' Julius Randle Says Jarrett Allen's Hard Foul in Game 2 'a Little Unnecessary'

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

During the closing minutes of the New York Knicks' Game 2 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, star forward Julius Randle sustained a hard foul by center Jarrett Allen. After the game, Randle admitted that he was peeved by the exchange but quickly brushed it off.

"Thought it was a little unnecessary. ... Typically when you make those type of plays you go across their body, not through them," Randle told reporters. "But it's fine. It's irrelevant. We'll go back to the Garden, and see him there."

Randle went up for a breakaway dunk with under three minutes left in the game when Allen tackled him in midair while trying to go for the block, causing him to hit the floor hard. Randle was unhappy as he made his way back to the bench, and Allen was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 29 in Tuesday's 107-90 loss. Randle led the team with 22 points and eight rebounds, but he had a horrible shooting night, going 8-of-20 from the field. New York shot poorly as a whole, connecting on 36.7 percent of its field goals and 24.1 percent of its three-point attempts.

It was a questionable decision to have Randle and other starters playing at that point in a blowout, but head coach Tom Thibodeau said after that game that it was Randle who pushed to stay on the floor.

"I was actually gonna sub Julius out. He wanted to stay in for a couple more possessions just to find rhythm," he said.

Randle and the rest of the Knicks will look for a better performance when the series shifts to New York for Friday's Game 3.