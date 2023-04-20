    Warriors' Early 2023 Free-Agent Targets

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2023

    Warriors' Early 2023 Free-Agent Targets

    0 of 3

      OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 7: Dario Saric #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 7, 2023 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

      It's too early to tell how the Golden State Warriors will fare during the 2023 NBA playoffs.

      It's not too early, though, to start identifying holes in the rotation and spotlighting free agents who could fill them.

      The Warriors will be bargain hunting regardless of what happens with their own free agents, but when they look outside the organization for cheap upgrades, the following three players should grab their attention.

    Jalen McDaniels, Philadelphia 76ers (Unrestricted)

    1 of 3

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Jalen McDaniels #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 121-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Most modern teams could use more two-way wings. The shortage is just more severe in Golden State than it is in many other places.

      That's triply true if the Dubs don't envision big role expansions next season for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

      Adding Jalen McDaniels, who shouldn't break the bank, would help address that need. He is a lanky, active defender who shot 38 percent from three last season and hit 40 percent of his long-range looks over 20 games following his trade to Philadelphia.

      There has never been a ton of volume in his three-point attack (career 2.4 attempts per outing), but at this price point, that's probably a concession Golden State can make.

    Dario Šarić, Oklahoma City Thunder (Unrestricted)

    2 of 3

      OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 14: Dario Saric #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 14, 2023 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

      With spending money at a premium, the best targets for Golden State are the ones who can fill multiple roles.

      Dario Šarić qualifies, since he could soak up minutes as a small-ball 5 or a 6'10" 4.

      The 29-year-old doesn't quite shoot enough threes to fit the label of a stretch big (career 3.7 attempts per game), but he makes them at a high enough clip to attract some attention outside. In four of his last five seasons played—he lost the 2021-22 campaign to a torn ACL—he has shot at least 35 percent outside and twice cleared 39 percent.

      Šarić has some downhill driving in his game, too, and he provides a pinch of passing. It wouldn't be shocking if Golden State's movement-based system brought out his best.

    Warriors' Early 2023 Free-Agent Targets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Yuta Watanabe, Brooklyn Nets (Unrestricted)

    3 of 3

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 05: Yuta Watanabe #18 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on and smiles against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
      Nic Antaya/Getty Images

      Most win-now teams with a wing opening will take a look at Yuta Watanabe. That won't necessarily price him out of Golden State's plans, though.

      The 16 minutes per night he logged this season were the most of his five-year career, and the 28-year-old has since been squeezed out of Brooklyn's rotation in the playoffs.

      That's a long-winded way of saying Brink's truck drivers probably don't need to plug his home address into their navigation systems.

      Still, a value contract on Watanabe could be a great buy. He can comfortably switch across three positions on defense, and his career-high 44.4 three-point percentage includes a monstrous 51.4 percent splash rate from the corners, per NBA.com.

    X