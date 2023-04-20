Warriors' Early 2023 Free-Agent Targets

Warriors' Early 2023 Free-Agent TargetsApril 20, 2023
It's too early to tell how the Golden State Warriors will fare during the 2023 NBA playoffs.
It's not too early, though, to start identifying holes in the rotation and spotlighting free agents who could fill them.
The Warriors will be bargain hunting regardless of what happens with their own free agents, but when they look outside the organization for cheap upgrades, the following three players should grab their attention.
Jalen McDaniels, Philadelphia 76ers (Unrestricted)
Most modern teams could use more two-way wings. The shortage is just more severe in Golden State than it is in many other places.
That's triply true if the Dubs don't envision big role expansions next season for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
Adding Jalen McDaniels, who shouldn't break the bank, would help address that need. He is a lanky, active defender who shot 38 percent from three last season and hit 40 percent of his long-range looks over 20 games following his trade to Philadelphia.
There has never been a ton of volume in his three-point attack (career 2.4 attempts per outing), but at this price point, that's probably a concession Golden State can make.
Dario Šarić, Oklahoma City Thunder (Unrestricted)
With spending money at a premium, the best targets for Golden State are the ones who can fill multiple roles.
Dario Šarić qualifies, since he could soak up minutes as a small-ball 5 or a 6'10" 4.
The 29-year-old doesn't quite shoot enough threes to fit the label of a stretch big (career 3.7 attempts per game), but he makes them at a high enough clip to attract some attention outside. In four of his last five seasons played—he lost the 2021-22 campaign to a torn ACL—he has shot at least 35 percent outside and twice cleared 39 percent.
Šarić has some downhill driving in his game, too, and he provides a pinch of passing. It wouldn't be shocking if Golden State's movement-based system brought out his best.
Yuta Watanabe, Brooklyn Nets (Unrestricted)
Most win-now teams with a wing opening will take a look at Yuta Watanabe. That won't necessarily price him out of Golden State's plans, though.
The 16 minutes per night he logged this season were the most of his five-year career, and the 28-year-old has since been squeezed out of Brooklyn's rotation in the playoffs.
That's a long-winded way of saying Brink's truck drivers probably don't need to plug his home address into their navigation systems.
Still, a value contract on Watanabe could be a great buy. He can comfortably switch across three positions on defense, and his career-high 44.4 three-point percentage includes a monstrous 51.4 percent splash rate from the corners, per NBA.com.