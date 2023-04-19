X

    Ja Morant Out for Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 2 Because of Hand Injury

    Doric SamApril 19, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 16: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 16, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers with right hand soreness.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Grizzlies say Ja Morant is out for Game 2 vs. Lakers.

    Brad Turner @BA_Turner

    Memphis says guard Ja Morant is out tonight against Lakers with right hand soreness.

    Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that the 23-year-old would be a game-time decision because of bruising in his right hand. He suffered the injury in Memphis' Game 1 loss Sunday, forcing him to exit in the fourth quarter.

    Morant had X-rays, which came back negative, but he said his pain level was at a "10." He underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed an aggravation of soft tissue bruising in his hand, which he injured late in the regular season.

    Morant did shoot and dribble in Tuesday's practice, and Jenkins said his "symptoms are slightly improving."

    The 2019 No. 2 overall pick averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season and is the top offensive option for the Grizzlies. The team was 11-10 in games he missed this season.

    With Morant sidelined, Desmond Bane and 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to increase their output. Tyus Jones will also be called upon as Memphis hopes to bounce back.

