Ja Morant Out for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 Because of Hand Injury

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is officially out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers with right hand soreness.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that the 23-year-old would be a game-time decision due to bruising in his right hand. He had suffered the injury in Memphis' Game 1 loss on Sunday, forcing him to exit the contest in the fourth quarter.

Morant had X-rays done that night, which came back negative, but he said his pain level was at a "10." He underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed an aggravation of soft tissue bruising in his hand, which was an injury he originally suffered late in the regular season.

However, he was still able to do some shooting and dribbling in Tuesday's practice, with Jenkins saying his "symptoms are slightly improving."

The 2019 No. 2 overall pick averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season and is the top offensive option for the Grizzlies. The team suffered when he was out of the lineup this year, going 11-10 in games he missed.

With Morant ailing, Desmond Bane and 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to increase their output. Tyus Jones will also need to step up when called upon if Memphis hopes to bounce back from its Game 1 loss.