    Ja Morant Out for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 Because of Hand Injury

    Doric SamApril 19, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 16: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 16, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is officially out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers with right hand soreness.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Grizzlies say Ja Morant is out for Game 2 vs. Lakers.

    Brad Turner @BA_Turner

    Memphis says guard Ja Morant is out tonight against Lakers with right hand soreness.

    Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that the 23-year-old would be a game-time decision due to bruising in his right hand. He had suffered the injury in Memphis' Game 1 loss on Sunday, forcing him to exit the contest in the fourth quarter.

    Morant had X-rays done that night, which came back negative, but he said his pain level was at a "10." He underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed an aggravation of soft tissue bruising in his hand, which was an injury he originally suffered late in the regular season.

    However, he was still able to do some shooting and dribbling in Tuesday's practice, with Jenkins saying his "symptoms are slightly improving."

    The 2019 No. 2 overall pick averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season and is the top offensive option for the Grizzlies. The team suffered when he was out of the lineup this year, going 11-10 in games he missed.

    With Morant ailing, Desmond Bane and 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to increase their output. Tyus Jones will also need to step up when called upon if Memphis hopes to bounce back from its Game 1 loss.

