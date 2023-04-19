X

    Jayson Tatum 'Locked In' as Fans Celebrate Celtics Game 2 Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 18: Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 of the Atlanta Hawks defends Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on April 18, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics are in firm control of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and Jayson Tatum is a major reason why.

    The superstar forward put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Tuesday night's 119-106 win over the Hawks, giving Boston a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Jayson Tatum is just elite. Period. <a href="https://t.co/w3SH1BBdqk">pic.twitter.com/w3SH1BBdqk</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Smart goes behind-the-back, finds Tatum in transition!<br><br>Tatum with 18 points at halftime on NBA TV.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/MHXqsmVMp7">pic.twitter.com/MHXqsmVMp7</a>

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    JT with the 3 and Derrick White right back with an easyyy bucket <a href="https://t.co/ZiQbVAHmyr">pic.twitter.com/ZiQbVAHmyr</a>

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Tatum with the BIG pass across to Al and he. just. drains. it 👏👏👏 <a href="https://t.co/e8ZvUwpb5J">pic.twitter.com/e8ZvUwpb5J</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Jayson Tatum with the exclamation point ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/XUiTzC7L87">pic.twitter.com/XUiTzC7L87</a>

    Jaylen Brown added 18 points for the Celtics, and Derrick White (26 points, seven rebounds) went off, while Trae Young (24 points, six assists) and Dejounte Murray (29 points, 7-of-13 from three) led the way for Atlanta.

    But Tatum, as he often is, was the story. And NBA Twitter enjoyed the tale:

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Tatum is locked in. He got to that step-back before the double could get there.

    Gabby Hurlbut @gabbyhurlbut10

    TATUM DOING MVP LIKE THINGS

    I 😵‍💫‼️ @Ibra_Goat

    29/10/6 on ZERO free throw attempts just shows how Tatum don't need a whistle to thrive like some of y'all stars

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    As good as Jayson Tatum's been tonight - and he has - Boston's role players have made the difference. Keep that up, it'll be a fun couple months. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>

    Shake4ndbake @ItsShake4ndbake

    Tatum in the ZONE, Celtics rolling

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    Jayson Tatum 🔥🔥🔥 tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>

    Meghan Ottolini @Meghan_Ottolini

    Tatum is officially going off

    Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

    Just a couple superb Tatum to Horford passes for 3 tonight.

    Jason Gay @jasongay

    not sure who can stop celtics big 3: tatum, brown and derrick white

    So the Celtics, to this point, have held serve thanks to some excellent perimeter shooting (15-of-33 from three on Tuesday) and the star power of Tatum and Brown.

    There are some things to clean up. The Celtics need to be better on the defensive glass, allowing Atlanta to pull down 19 offensive rebounds in Game 2. While the final score won't reflect it, the Celtics let a massive lead turn into just a single-digit advantage in the fourth quarter, nearly ceding control of the game.

    They pulled it back, however, and now the series head to Atlanta on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

    Jayson Tatum 'Locked In' as Fans Celebrate Celtics Game 2 Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    It's hard to imagine the Hawks getting back in this series. The Celtics have the best player in the series in Tatum, have a better overall supporting cast, play superior defense and just seem more in sync than their counterparts.

    This has all the makings of a fairly comfortable sweep for the Celtics, especially if Tatum continues to play like a superstar.