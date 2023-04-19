Jayson Tatum 'Locked In' as Fans Celebrate Celtics Game 2 Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are in firm control of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and Jayson Tatum is a major reason why.

The superstar forward put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Tuesday night's 119-106 win over the Hawks, giving Boston a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Jaylen Brown added 18 points for the Celtics, and Derrick White (26 points, seven rebounds) went off, while Trae Young (24 points, six assists) and Dejounte Murray (29 points, 7-of-13 from three) led the way for Atlanta.

But Tatum, as he often is, was the story. And NBA Twitter enjoyed the tale:

So the Celtics, to this point, have held serve thanks to some excellent perimeter shooting (15-of-33 from three on Tuesday) and the star power of Tatum and Brown.

There are some things to clean up. The Celtics need to be better on the defensive glass, allowing Atlanta to pull down 19 offensive rebounds in Game 2. While the final score won't reflect it, the Celtics let a massive lead turn into just a single-digit advantage in the fourth quarter, nearly ceding control of the game.

They pulled it back, however, and now the series head to Atlanta on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It's hard to imagine the Hawks getting back in this series. The Celtics have the best player in the series in Tatum, have a better overall supporting cast, play superior defense and just seem more in sync than their counterparts.

This has all the makings of a fairly comfortable sweep for the Celtics, especially if Tatum continues to play like a superstar.