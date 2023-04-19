X

    Report: NFL Owners Expected to Ratify Josh Harris' Commanders Bid; No Major Issues

    Doric SamApril 19, 2023

    LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: A general view of the Washington Commanders logo on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    It appears that a sale of the Washington Commanders franchise is closer to becoming a reality.

    According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the NFL conducted an informal review of Josh Harris' tentative $6.05 billion bid to purchase the franchise and found "no major issues." Because of this, league and team owners are "confident" a deal for the team would eventually be approved.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.