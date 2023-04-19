Report: NFL Owners Expected to Ratify Josh Harris' Commanders Bid; No Major Issues

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It appears that a sale of the Washington Commanders franchise is closer to becoming a reality.

According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the NFL conducted an informal review of Josh Harris' tentative $6.05 billion bid to purchase the franchise and found "no major issues." Because of this, league and team owners are "confident" a deal for the team would eventually be approved.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.