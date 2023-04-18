Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs Contract Extensions on 'Radar,' Says Stephen Jones

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for next week's NFL draft, the team already has its eyes on rewarding a couple of key players with contract extensions.

"As we move forward, that'll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper). "We've historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions. But guys like CeeDee Lamb and [Trevon] Diggs are certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we'd love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be."

Both Lamb and Diggs are members of Dallas' 2020 draft class. As a first-round pick, Lamb has a fifth-year option on his contract that the Cowboys can pick up for the 2024 season. However, Diggs was a second-round pick and does not have that same luxury, as the upcoming season is the final year of his rookie deal.

It's no surprise that the Cowboys would want to keep Lamb and Diggs in the fold for the foreseeable future after they quickly established themselves as franchise cornerstones. Both of them have gone to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. Diggs was named first-team All-Pro in 2021, while Lamb earned second-team All-Pro honors this past year.

Lamb started all 17 games in 2022 and recorded career-highs across the board with 107 receptions, 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Diggs also started every game this past season and notched a career-high 59 total tackles while adding three interceptions and 14 passes defended.

The Cowboys are hoping to improve on last year's finish that saw them fall in the divisional round of the playoffs. Lamb and Diggs will play major roles in helping Dallas try to achieve its goal of returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season.