Bills' Josh Allen Not Worried About Stefon Diggs Missing Workout: 'Stef's Gonna Stef'

Buffalo Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs didn't report to the team's voluntary offseason program this week, as general manager Brandon Beane told reporters, but Josh Allen isn't losing any sleep over the situation.

"Yeah, absolutely," he said Tuesday when asked if everything was good between the pair. "Stef's gonna Stef. I love the guy."

While Allen told reporters that he would prefer Diggs was with the team, he emphasized the wideout's importance to the Bills.

"I'm just looking forward to getting back with him and working on things and continuing to get better," he told reporters. "Because he is the best receiver in the league and he helps us out a lot on this team. Looking forward to continuing our relationship on and off the field and him continuing to make plays for us."

Diggs has fired off enough cryptic tweets this offseason to fuel some suspicions that he's perhaps ready for a trade:

It's also possible that the "come and rescue me" tweet was simply a line from Drake's recently released "Rescue Me" track, and not a cryptic message for the Bills at all.

But Diggs clearly wasn't thrilled with Allen during the fourth quarter of the team's divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was caught on camera gesturing toward the quarterback and clearly saying something in his direction:

That, combined with some of his offseason tweets and his absence from this week's workouts, may have some Bills fans worried.

But not Allen.

"He is one of my favorite people on this planet," the quarterback said of Diggs. "He is so fiery, so competitive, he wants the ball in his hands 24/7 and I'm never gonna not like a guy like that. He wants what's best for the team."

The two have certainly combined to create fireworks in Buffalo. Diggs has three straight seasons with at least 100 receptions, 1,200 or more receiving yards and at least eight scores. In 2020 he led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), while he's notched double-digit touchdowns in each of the last two years.

So Buffalo would be foolish to break the pair up, and Allen at least sees no reason to do so. It's a bit trickier trying to decipher what Diggs thinks on the matter.