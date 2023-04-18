Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2 Results

Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

One seemingly inevitable result, one shocker. The Champions League keeps you on your toes.

Nobody will be surprised by Real Madrid's place in the UCL semifinals after beating Chelsea 2-0 on Tuesday (4-0 on aggregate). Few people, however, saw AC Milan joining them after a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the day's other game (2-1 on aggregate).

Below, we'll break down the day's biggest winners and losers.

Winner: Rodrygo

The brace that chased Chelsea out of this year's Champions League, courtesy of Rodrygo.

Two beautiful bits of build-up play from the defending European champions, two easy enough finishes for Rodrygo. Not bad for a 22-year-old.

Ultimately, this was a comfortable win in both legs for Real Madrid against the down-bad Blues.

Loser: Frank Lampard

Speaking of down bad, caretaker manager Frank Lampard is now 0-4 in charge of Chelsea, with two losses against Real Madrid in the UCL and both a 1-0 loss to Wolves and a 2-1 loss to Brighton in Premier League play.

So yes, the wolves are already circling:

Lampard wasn't good enough in his first stint as Chelsea's manager. Round 2 is arguably going worse.

Winner: Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud potentially could have been one of the day's losers, failing to convert on a number of chances, including one from the spot.

But paired with an absolutely brilliant run from Rafael Leão, Giroud was able to redeem himself.

That goal would prove to be crucial, as Victor Osimhen scored a late equalizer for Napoli. Were it not for Giroud's goal, the tie would have gone into extra time. Instead, AC Milan pulled off the upset and are moving on.

Loser: Napoli's Missed Opportunity

It was all there for Napoli.

A Serie A title they are running away with. The far easier side of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw at the Champions League, one which avoided Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. The chance to win a historic double and a first UCL.

Instead, the Serie A title will have to suffice. A disappointing day in Naples, no doubt.