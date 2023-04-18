X

    Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2 Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 18, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos celebrate 2nd goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
    Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

    One seemingly inevitable result, one shocker. The Champions League keeps you on your toes.

    Nobody will be surprised by Real Madrid's place in the UCL semifinals after beating Chelsea 2-0 on Tuesday (4-0 on aggregate). Few people, however, saw AC Milan joining them after a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the day's other game (2-1 on aggregate).

    Below, we'll break down the day's biggest winners and losers.

    Winner: Rodrygo

    The brace that chased Chelsea out of this year's Champions League, courtesy of Rodrygo.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    RODRYGO SILENCES STAMFORD BRIDGE. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/hp4qBFbbne">pic.twitter.com/hp4qBFbbne</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Tie over.<br><br>Rodrygo 𝙜𝙤𝙚𝙨 and doubles his tally on the day. 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/iIAY1VX6HS">pic.twitter.com/iIAY1VX6HS</a>

    Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball

    Rodrygo has 5 goals for Real Madrid in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> knockout rounds!! 🔥<br><br>3 have come against Chelsea and 2 against Man City...<br><br>They may well face City in the next round... 👀 <a href="https://t.co/B9PbyJvrIn">pic.twitter.com/B9PbyJvrIn</a>

    Two beautiful bits of build-up play from the defending European champions, two easy enough finishes for Rodrygo. Not bad for a 22-year-old.

    Ultimately, this was a comfortable win in both legs for Real Madrid against the down-bad Blues.

    Loser: Frank Lampard

    Speaking of down bad, caretaker manager Frank Lampard is now 0-4 in charge of Chelsea, with two losses against Real Madrid in the UCL and both a 1-0 loss to Wolves and a 2-1 loss to Brighton in Premier League play.

    So yes, the wolves are already circling:

    The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC

    Frank Lampard's second spell makes him the first manager in Chelsea's 118-year history to lose his first four games in charge.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMCF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/0gAh7wnRia">pic.twitter.com/0gAh7wnRia</a>

    Conn @ConnCFC

    Thank you Todd, Eghbali, Potter, Lampard &amp; the players for the worst Chelsea season in a lot of our lifetimes. Hope you're proud.. 👍🏻

    Andy Naylor @AndyNaylorBHAFC

    Frank Lampard's managerial record in 2023.<br>P8 W0 D0 L8 F4 A18

    Pys @CFCPys

    Lampard's inexperience cost us tonight - he got the lineup wrong and waiting until we conceded to actually bring on the attacking talent was inexcusable, can't blame the players tonight, they did "give it everything"

    Dubois @CFCDUBois

    Out of the UCL &amp; could still get relegated. Drogba said he doesn't recognise his club. Reappointed Lampard. <br><br>This is worse than 15/16. This is pain.

    Lampard wasn't good enough in his first stint as Chelsea's manager. Round 2 is arguably going worse.

    Winner: Olivier Giroud

    Olivier Giroud potentially could have been one of the day's losers, failing to convert on a number of chances, including one from the spot.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    ALEX MERET COMES UP CLUTCH TO DENY OLIVIER GIROUD. 🧤 <a href="https://t.co/gMpY2OOUxF">pic.twitter.com/gMpY2OOUxF</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Alex Meret denies Oliver Giroud with another brilliant save. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/nm2IDbuTRR">pic.twitter.com/nm2IDbuTRR</a>

    But paired with an absolutely brilliant run from Rafael Leão, Giroud was able to redeem himself.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    THIS RUN FROM RAFAEL LEÃO TO SET UP OLIVER GIROUD. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/BAcU8kdZe7">pic.twitter.com/BAcU8kdZe7</a>

    That goal would prove to be crucial, as Victor Osimhen scored a late equalizer for Napoli. Were it not for Giroud's goal, the tie would have gone into extra time. Instead, AC Milan pulled off the upset and are moving on.

    Loser: Napoli's Missed Opportunity

    It was all there for Napoli.

    A Serie A title they are running away with. The far easier side of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw at the Champions League, one which avoided Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. The chance to win a historic double and a first UCL.

    Nicky Bandini @NickyBandini

    Yes, Napoli have faded this season, and there was a bit of luck too (Kvara should score in the first minute of the first leg) but it's still incredible stuff. Pioli had Spalletti's number, and the players went above and beyond. (And ofc, having a keeper like Maignan helps!)

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    In sports, form is everything.<br>Unfortunately, Napoli is hitting their worst in April. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChampionsLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChampionsLeague</a>

    Instead, the Serie A title will have to suffice. A disappointing day in Naples, no doubt.