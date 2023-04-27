Full List of Alabama Players Drafted in Each Round of 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama players have dominated NFL draft discourse for the better part of the Nick Saban era (2007 to present date), and that hasn't changed in 2023 thanks to two elite prospects in quarterback Bryce Young and edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.

NFL teams drafted a total of 113 Alabama players from 2009 to 2022, and 41 of them have been first-round picks. At least one Crimson Tide player has gone in the first round for the past 14 seasons.

Young and Anderson were projected to go high in the first round for quite some time.

With the draft rapidly nearing, Young found himself as the clear favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, and that's exactly what happened as he became the first Alabama player to ever get selected first.

Although there are questions surrounding his ability to excel in the NFL given his height (5'10"), the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has been dominant in two years at Alabama and possesses Hall of Fame potential.

Anderson entered this draft in the "best defensive prospect" conversation. He posted an eye-popping 34.5 sacks in three years, including 17.5 in 2021 alongside 101 tackles.

Anderson is the clear No. 1 overall prospect on the B/R NFL Scouting Department big board. He didn't have to wait long to hear his name after the Texans traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals to get him.

A host of other Alabama players are pro-ready as well. That list includes first-team All-American Brian Branch and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who led the Sugar Bowl winners with 1,370 scrimmage yards and 10 scores.

Overall, it's business as usual for Alabama players come draft time, as these Crimson Tide candidates look to continue their school's tremendous legacy in the pros.

Here's a look at the entire Alabama draft prospect list alongside some B/R NFL Scouting Department reports and where they all ended up.

Alabama Draft Prospect List

Edge Will Anderson Jr. (B/R NFL Scouting Report): Houston Texans (No. 3)

QB Bryce Young (B/R NFL Scouting Report): Carolina Panthers (No. 1)

