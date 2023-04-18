James Johnson, Steven Adams Voted NBA Stars Players Would Least Want to Fight in Poll

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers veteran forward James Johnson is a trained martial artist, and he's earned the respect of the rest of the league.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, the 36-year-old was won the vote for "who in the league you would least like to fight" in a survey of 108 NBA players. Johnson earned 41.1 percent of the 90 votes submitted.

Johnson is a 6'7", 240-pound black belt in karate and is said to have a kickboxing record of 20-0. Also, his nickname is "Bloodsport," which says it all.

"The whole league would say the same thing," one player said of Johnson. "That's not smoke they want. I've seen it in person."

Memphis Grizzlies big man Steven Adams came in second place, receiving 27.8 percent of the vote.

"He loves to wrestle," a player said of Adams. "He's just tough. You know you're going to be covered in bruises after wrestling him. Yeah, he's a tough dude."

Unfortunately, Adams (knee) is currently sidelined while the Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. The two teams will meet again for Game 2 on Wednesday night, with Memphis hoping to bounce back from its loss in the opener.