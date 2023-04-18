Bryce Young Rumors Denied by Panthers GM Fitterer: 'Still Going Through the Process'

Aubrey Lao /Getty Images

Despite growing buzz that Bryce Young will be the top overall pick for the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL draft next week, Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is keeping his cards close to the vest.

"That was a decision he made on his own," he told reporters regarding Young's decision to cancel the remainder of his predraft visits, which kicked off more rumors that the Alabama quarterback would be the top overall selection. "I just refer you to his [representatives] and to Bryce as to the why.''

Fitterer also said that the team still hasn't decided whom it will pick at No. 1:

