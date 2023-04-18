X

    Bryce Young Rumors Denied by Panthers GM Fitterer: 'Still Going Through the Process'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 18, 2023

    ORANGE COUNTY, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Bryce Young going through drills during 3DQBs off-season NFL Draft Prep in a park on February 27, 2023 in Orange County, CA. (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)
    Aubrey Lao /Getty Images

    Despite growing buzz that Bryce Young will be the top overall pick for the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL draft next week, Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is keeping his cards close to the vest.

    "That was a decision he made on his own," he told reporters regarding Young's decision to cancel the remainder of his predraft visits, which kicked off more rumors that the Alabama quarterback would be the top overall selection. "I just refer you to his [representatives] and to Bryce as to the why.''

    Fitterer also said that the team still hasn't decided whom it will pick at No. 1:

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Fitterer says the Panthers haven't yet decided who they're taking #1. <br><br>Has there been communication to Bryce Young that he's the pick?<br><br>"No. There has not."

    Scott Fowler @scott_fowler

    GM Scott Fitterer during Panthers' pre-draft press conference says they are "still going through the process" and are "keeping an open mind" about what QB to take.

    Augusta Stone @augustalstone

    Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on if they've picked a QB: "We're still going through the process." Says there has been "clarity" through pro days, top 30 visits, etc.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Bryce Young Rumors Denied by Panthers GM Fitterer: 'Still Going Through the Process'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon