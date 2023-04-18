Steelers' Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Reported Allen Robinson Trade

Harry How/Getty Images

Allen Robinson II has found himself a new home.

The Los Angeles Rams traded the veteran wide receiver and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 251) to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 234), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

L.A. is paying $10.25 million of Robinson's salary, Schefter added. Pittsburgh will pay $5 million.

With Robinson slated to join the Black and Gold, here's a look at the team's updated offensive depth chart (skill positions), draft picks and salary-cap situation.

Depth Chart (Skill Positions)

QB: Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky

RB: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Jason Huntley, Master Teague

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams

LWR: Diontae Johnson, Cody White, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Dan Chisena

RWR: George Pickens, Gunner Olszewski, Dez Fitzpatrick

SWR: Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Anthony Miller

Full depth chart available via OurLads.com

2023 Draft Picks

First round: No. 17

Second round: No. 32, from Chicago Bears via Chase Claypool trade

Second round: No. 49

Third round: No. 80

Fourth round: No. 120

Seventh round: No. 241, from Denver Broncos via Malik Reed trade

Seventh round: No. 251

Salary Cap

Based on Schefter's report that Pittsburgh will pay Robinson just $5 million, the Steelers are estimated to have just $5.6 million remaining in cap space, per per OverTheCap.

Robinson will be a great addition to the Pittsburgh wide receiver room, especially at the reported price.

The 29-year-old appeared in 10 games for the Rams last season, catching 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to the 2022 campaign, he posted two 1,000-plus yard seasons with the Chicago Bears and one 1,000-plus yard season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson's best season came in 2015 when he caught 80 passes for a career-high 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns in 16 games.

He joins a wide receiver unit in Pittsburgh that includes Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III. While Johnson will undoubtedly be Kenny Pickett's top target in 2023, Robinson should be a reliable second option for the young quarterback.

After missing the playoffs in 2022 with a 9-8 record, the Steelers will be hoping Robinson can help get them back into the postseason in 2023.