Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets Voted Best, Worst Fans in Anonymous NBA Player Poll

TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, has the best fans according to an anonymous NBA player poll conducted by Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

The Spectrum Center, which is home to the Charlotte Hornets, has the worst fans, per the poll results.

"I know they get a lot of s--t for crossing the lines sometimes, but in terms of a hostile environment, I would say Boston," one player told The Athletic duo.

"If you're a competitor and you like playing on the road, you know everybody in the building is going to be like, 'F--k you' or 'I hate you.' It's always a good environment. Every time I've played there, it's been like that."

The Athletic tallied 103 votes for the best fans' question. TD Garden was first at 18 percent, followed by the Sacramento Kings' Golden 1 Center. The Golden State Warriors' Chase Center and the New York Knicks' Madison Square Garden tied for third.

Celtics fans have a lot to cheer about right now after watching their defending Eastern Conference champions go 57-25, good enough for the East's No. 2 playoff seed. The C's opened the playoffs with a resounding 112-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Amick and Robbins noted that "worst" was a subjective term that players generally interpreted as being the quietest or emptiest.

The Hornets were at 90 percent capacity this year, the third-lowest mark in the NBA, per David Broughton of the Sports Business Journal. Charlotte went just 27-55 and missed superstar guard LaMelo Ball for most of the season because of an injury.

Spectrum Center received 15.2 percent of the 99 votes tallied in this category. The Detroit Pistons' Little Caesars Arena (11.1 percent) and the Washington Wizards' Capital One Arena (10.1 percent) were second and third, respectively.