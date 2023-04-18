UFC Champion Leon Edwards Open to WWE Match: 'Get Me on the Top Rope'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards might be looking to conquer the world of professional wrestling in the near future.

Speaking to Sam Harris of BBC's Newsbeat, Edwards said he would be open to working in WWE at some point.

"Get me on the top rope, I'll give it a go for sure," he explained. "I actually went to the event last year in Cardiff, Clash at the Castle. I took my son, it's quite similar and the fans are really similar."

If Edwards wants to try his hand at wrestling, it shouldn't be hard to get permission from UFC. The mixed martial arts promotion, owned by Endeavor, is merging with WWE in a landmark deal that will see the two companies operate under the same umbrella.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi and Mike Coppinger noted most of the changes to both companies will likely be behind the scenes, but the merger does open the door for some promotional integration with stars from UFC attending WWE shows and vice versa.

WWE and UFC have worked together in the past. Brock Lesnar was allowed to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016 when he was under contract to WWE.

If there is a UFC fighter who has the skill and desire to compete in pro wrestling, it seems like the opportunity could be there for them to do something in WWE.

Edwards is currently in the midst of the best stretch of his career after back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. The 31-year-old defeated Usman to retain the championship at UFC on March 18.