Report: Blaine Gabbert, Chiefs Agree to Contract as Patrick Mahomes' Backup

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Blaine Gabbert will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs to be reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' backup quarterback, per the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

The Chiefs are reportedly signing Gabbert to a one-year contract, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Gabbert will replace Chad Henne, who retired after a 15-year career. Henne served as Mahomes' backup in 2018 and again from 2020-22.

The 33-year-old Gabbert has been in the NFL since 2011. He has spent the last three seasons as Tom Brady's backup quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This marks a return for Gabbert to his home state. He played football at Parkway West High School in Ballwin, Missouri, before playing college ball at Mizzou.

Gabbert began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him with the 10th overall choice in the 2011 draft.

Unfortunately, numerous injuries curtailed his second and third seasons in the NFL, limiting him to only 13 total games in 2012 and 2013. Gabbert struggled in Jacksonville, completing just 53.3 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and 24 interceptions and 155.6 yards per game.

Gabbert fared better later in his career. He completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 10 touchdowns (seven interceptions) and 253.9 yards per game over eight starts with the 2015 San Francisco 49ers.

He played for the 49ers (2014-16), Arizona Cardinals (2017), Tennessee Titans (2018) and Bucs before reportedly inking a deal with the Chiefs.

In limited action with Tampa over the past three years, Gabbert completed 22 of 35 passes for 239 yards and three scores (no picks).

Gabbert is well versed at backing up a legendary signal-caller, and now he'll be second-string to a player who might be the GOAT in this sport when his career is over.

He joins a quarterback room that also includes Shane Buechele, who played college ball at Texas and SMU before signing with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Buechele has yet to throw a pass in an NFL regular-season or playoff game.