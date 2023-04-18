X

    Zach Edey Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Projected 2nd Round Pick in Latest B/R Mock

    Adam WellsApril 18, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 12: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers answers questions from the media after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship at United Center on March 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    After winning every major national player of the year award for the 2022-23 season. Purdue star Zach Edey is ready to turn pro.

    Edey announced on Tuesday he is entering his name into the 2023 NBA draft, but he will maintain college eligibility if he decides to return to school.

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman recently projected Edey to be the final pick in the NBA draft to the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 60 overall in his mock from April 4.

    "With the last pick in the draft, it's worth finding out if Edey's 7'4" size and interior skill could be useful for finishing, offensive rebounding, low-post scoring and rim protection," Wasserman wrote.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

