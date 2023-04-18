Zach Edey Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Projected 2nd Round Pick in Latest B/R Mock

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After winning every major national player of the year award for the 2022-23 season. Purdue star Zach Edey is ready to turn pro.

Edey announced on Tuesday he is entering his name into the 2023 NBA draft, but he will maintain college eligibility if he decides to return to school.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman recently projected Edey to be the final pick in the NBA draft to the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 60 overall in his mock from April 4.

"With the last pick in the draft, it's worth finding out if Edey's 7'4" size and interior skill could be useful for finishing, offensive rebounding, low-post scoring and rim protection," Wasserman wrote.

