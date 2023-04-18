Michael Jordan Tops LeBron James, Kobe Bryant as NBA GOAT in Anonymous Player Poll

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Jordan is still the greatest of all time—at least according to an anonymous group of NBA players.

The Athletic surveyed 103 NBA players, 58.3 percent of whom said Jordan would top their overall rankings. LeBron James was second with 33 percent of the vote, while Kobe Bryant came in at 6.8 percent.

Jordan and James are, by nearly any measure, the two greatest players in NBA history. The player who has the best resume for being the third in that conversation, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, did not receive a single vote. Bill Russell and Tracy McGrady were the only other two players to receive mention.

Jordan's backers regularly point to his 6-0 record in the NBA Finals as the reason for his GOAT status. James' proponents point to his historic longevity and consistent ability to lift lesser teammates—even if they did not wind up winning a championship.

One player said:

"M.J., for sure. Definitely 6-for-6 (in the Finals) is a big thing for me. But the way I look at basketball is (it's) about the winning, and if I feel like I need (somebody) to go win me a game, I'm picking M.J. over everybody. (I'd pick) whoever is going to carry me through a series, carry me through the playoffs, and is setting the tone. I think M.J. checks all those boxes."

Jordan's iconic stature no doubt also plays a factor in his winning nearly every poll regarding the GOAT debate. Players who grew up in the 2000s have started gravitating toward James, but the pull of Jordan's overall stature within the game will likely allow him to continue winning these debates moving forward.